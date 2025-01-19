Salman Ali Agha takes screamer at slip on Day 3 of PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 [Watch]

Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha took a screamer at slip on Day 3 of the opening Test against the West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Sunday (January 19). The 31-year-old took an advantage of the extra bounce off the surface and saw the back of Kevin Sinclair.

The dismissal occurred in the 35th over of the innings bowled by leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed. The length ball from Abrar outside off landed on the sore spot of the pitch and reared at Sinclair. The ball only produced an outside edge and went to Salman at shoulder height. It was Abrar's second wicket of the innings, having claimed the scalp of debutant Tevin Imlach previously.

The 26-year-old went on to dismiss Gudakesh Motie and Jomel Warrican to finish off the innings with figures of 11.3-2-27-4 and took five wickets in the match. The Asian giants won the first of the two Tests by 127 runs.

Salman Ali Agha struggled like majority of Pakistan and West Indies batters

Salman Ali Agha (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Lahore-born cricketer struggled with the bat like most others on a pitch almost entirely dominated by spinners as both sides had batting collapses. The spin-bowling all-rounder managed only 16 runs across the two innings.

The home side collapsed from 187-4 to 230 in the first innings, followed by 157 all out from 109-3. The decisive 141-run partnership between Saud Shakeel (84) and Mohammad Rizwan (71) proved to be the bedrock of Pakistan's first-innings score of 230.

By contrast, the Caribbeans failed to reach 150 in both innings, folding for 137 and 123. Off-spinner Sajid Khan was the chief destroyer of the West Indies in both innings, snaring nine wickets in the match, including a fifer on Day 3.

The second and final Test between Pakistan and West Indies begins on January 25 at the same venue. The home side are in pole position to win the series.

