“You cannot become a good coach just by completing a course” - Salman Butt backs PCB’s move to appoint ‘inexperienced’ Vernon Philander and Matthew Hayden

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt has backed the PCB’s decision to appoint Vernon Philander and Matthew Hayden as coaches of the Pakistan team for the T20 World Cup. Agreeing that both individuals are inexperienced, Butt countered that qualified coaches have not necessarily been more successful.

Addressing his first press conference after taking over as PCB chairman, Ramiz Raja named Philander and Hayden as Pakistan’s coaches for the T20 World Cup on Monday. He further revealed that a head coach too would also be appointed soon.

Analyzing the decision to appoint Philander and Hayden as Pakistan coaches, Butt asserted that if the two are able to communicate well, their inexperience should not be a problem. He said:

“If we talk about experience, Vernon Philander retired last year, so he doesn't have a great deal of coaching experience, which is the same as Misbah-ul-Haq. But he was an artist in his field as a bowler. And if he has good communication skills… I don’t believe that you need to have crossed four levels of coaching or need 10 years of experience. If you are able to communicate properly to people at the other end, if you can motivate them and are determined, then you are ready."

The former Pakistan cricketer cited the example of the current state of coaching in the country to drive home his point. He added:

“It is not only about having experience or crossing coaching levels. There are so many coaches that are floating around in Pakistan cricket, left right and centre. But their output is zero. You cannot become a good coach just by completing a coaching course."

Speaking specifically about Hayden, Butt stated that he is someone who has achieved a lot as a player and could have a positive impact on the Pakistan team.

“Matthew Hayden was with CSK for a long time. He has spent a lot of time with top leaders in cricket and he was a great player himself. He can have a positive influence as well but it remains to be seen how he adapts to the role. But there is no doubt about the fact that he was an impact player. When he speaks, you know someone who has achieved it all is saying those things," said Butt.

What Ramiz Raja said while naming Philander and Hayden as coaches

The appointments of Vernon Philander and Matthew Hayden as Pakistan coaches came as a surprise to most. While Philander retired in 2020, Hayden quit international cricket in 2009 but hasn’t had a major coaching stint before this. While announcing the appointments, the new PCB chairman commented:

"Matthew Hayden is Australian and has experience of winning World Cups and was a great player himself. It might be very beneficial to have an Australian occupying the dressing room. And Pakistan, of course, can win the World Cup, they just need to improve their performances an extra 10%. Vernon Philander I know very well, and he understands bowling, and has a great record against Australia."

Pakistan will begin their campaign at the T20 World Cup by taking on arch-rivals India in Dubai on October 24.

