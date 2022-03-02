Salman Butt not keen on Shaheen Afridi as next Pakistan captain

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt feels there is no need to talk about fast bowler Shaheen Afridi being the next national team captain at the moment. Afridi had a sensational Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 season, captaining the Lahore Qalandars to the title.

Following the title triumph, Lahore Qalandars head coach Aqib Javed stated that Shaheen Afridi is good enough to captain Pakistan. Although Butt also praised the young speedster's leadership skills, he thinks too many players vying to captain Pakistan will make for an unhealthy atmosphere.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt said:

"Shaheen Afridi captained really well and showed great skills. But I think there is no need to go in seventh gear. Aaqib Javed has the right to speak in such a way and one should encourage players with such words. But if four-five people of the same age group get ready for captaincy then its not healthy for the team. It is good to have a leadership group but when a player starts thinking that he should be the captain then it is not healthy for the team."

Salman Butt also shed light on the difference in quality in the Pakistan Super League and international cricket, saying:

"PSL is not anywhere near to the pressures and demands of international cricket. So let's not get too far ahead of ourselves. "

"It will be a test for Australian batting on these pitches" - Salman Butt

Australia have been in stunning form, having thrashed England 4-0 in the Ashes in December-January.

However, Butt thinks the upcomings Test series will be a big test for the Australian batters, who need to adjust to the slow and turning pitches in Pakistan.

In this regard, he said:

"It will be a test for Australian batting. The pitch will be slower compared to that in Australia and there will be grip on offer. They will need to show adjustments there."

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia will start at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on March 4.

