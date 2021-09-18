“Would have been better if New Zealand had not come” - Salman Butt lashes out at Kiwis over decision to quit Pakistan tour

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has hit out at New Zealand over their decision to quit the Pakistan tour, citing security concerns. According to Butt, it would have been better if the Kiwis had not come to Pakistan in the first place.

In a stunning turn of events, New Zealand cancelled their tour of Pakistan on Friday after refusing to take the field for the first ODI in Rawalpindi, claiming threat to security.

Lashing out at New Zealand, Butt described their decision to pull out as ridiculous, and added that he was running out of words to describe what had transpired.

“It's ridiculous to say the least. It is global politics, New Zealand have given a stupid reason. They had come to Pakistan after a security clearance from their agency. They were here for so many days, were going to the stadium and practicing as well. This continued for quite a few days. But before the match they decided not to play because of some security threat. This act by New Zealand should be condemned in very possible way,” Butt said.

Butt opined that New Zealand’s refusal to give any details of the apparent security threat to Pakistan raises serious suspicion over their move.

“New Zealand have not shared any evidence, which raises suspicion over their act. There was nothing shared with the PCB, security agencies or the Pakistan government. New Zealand were provided the highest security that you can ever imagine. Also, Pakistan is far more secure than 2009. A wrong precedent has been set by the Kiwis as teams will now think they can take a unilateral decision. It would have been better if New Zealand had not come. This is not a joke,” an enraged Butt added.

New Zealand’s now-abandoned tour of Pakistan was their first visit to the country since 2003. Back in 2002, they had quit the Test series in Pakistan after a suicide bomb attack outside their hotel in Karachi.

CricWick @CricWick



Former Pakistan opener



🇵🇰🇳🇿 💬This is not a good precedent💬Former Pakistan opener @im_SalmanButt reacts strongly to New Zealand's abrupt decision to postpone the Pakistan tour ❌ #PAKvNZ 🇵🇰🇳🇿 💬This is not a good precedent💬



Former Pakistan opener @im_SalmanButt reacts strongly to New Zealand's abrupt decision to postpone the Pakistan tour ❌



#PAKvNZ 🇵🇰🇳🇿 https://t.co/hTGwpR6bMw

“Wish ICC can also take a stance over New Zealand’s poor decision” - Salman Butt

Butt also hoped the ICC could look into the matter. He urged the cricketing body to take a leaf out of FIFA’s book and prove that they can exercise their power.

“I really wish ICC, life FIFA, can also take a stance which shows they can exercise their power. ICC seem to be nowhere. They haven't reacted even to what happened in Manchester (India pulling out of last Test), at least not in public,” Butt pointed out.

Following New Zealand’s decision to pull out, the ECB too are likely to take a call on their tour of Pakistan, which is scheduled for October.

Also Read

𝑫𝒊𝒎𝒖𝒕𝒉 𝑲𝒂𝒓𝒖𝒏𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒏𝒂 @IamDimuth

2 years ago

#NZvPAK #NZvsPAK Sad to note NZ tour of PK has been called off…2 years ago @TheRealPCB security made sure we were ultra safe thro the entire tour with security protocol generally provided for Heads of State… Sad to note NZ tour of PK has been called off…

2 years ago @TheRealPCB security made sure we were ultra safe thro the entire tour with security protocol generally provided for Heads of State…

#NZvPAK #NZvsPAK

An ECB spokesperson confirmed to ESPN Cricinfo on Friday that they will review the security situation and make a decision on their tour of Pakistan in the next 24-48 hours.

Edited by Samya Majumdar