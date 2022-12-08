Salman Butt on Rohit Sharma and Co. - “What’s surprising is the way India are playing their cricket” 

Salman Butt has expressed his surprise on the deteriorating quality of cricket from Rohit Sharma and Co. in the last few months. The former Pakistan captain reckons the Men in Blue are making too many chopping and changes with no clear roles defined heading into the 2023 50-over World Cup.

Butt said so after India lost their three-match ODI series on losing the second game by five runs against Bangladesh on Wednesday (December 7).

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said:

“What’s surprising is the way India are playing their cricket. You might call it workload management or the frequency of too many changes in the team or their roles. It’s tough to understand their combo.”

It’s worth mentioning that India lost the T20 World Cup semifinal last month, followed by an ODI series loss in New Zealand and Bangladesh.

The Men in Blue will have to turn things around in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Australia (twice) and the West Indies ahead of the World Cup next year.

“I am not surprised at all” – Salman Butt as Bangladesh beat Rohit Sharma and Co.

Butt feels Bangladesh are a strong team at home and wasn't surprised to see Litton Das and Co. beat Rohit Sharma-led Team India and once again dominate in their backyard.

He said:

“Bangladesh are a powerful team in their home. They have already defeated India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies. I am not surprised at all that they beat India on their home ground.”

For the uninitiated, the hosts registered back-to-back series win against India at home. They beat the then MS Dhoni-led side 2-1 seven years ago. In the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Co. will look to avoid a series whitewash against Bangladesh on Sunday (December 10).

Bangladesh's last seven ODI series at home

BAN vs ZIM: 3-0 (2018)

BAN vs WI: 2-1 (2018)

BAN vs ZIM: 3-0 (2020)

BAN vs WI: 3-0 (2021)

BAN vs SL: 2-1 (2021)

BAN vs AFG: 2-1 (2022)

BAN vs IND: 2-0 (Ongoing)

