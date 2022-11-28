“If one says vanilla, the other would say chocolate” - Salman Butt takes a light-hearted dig at Ramiz Raja and Anurag Thakur over their war of words

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has taken a cheeky dig at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja and India’s sports Minister Anurag Thakur over the recent war of words between the two.

Speaking to Urdu News a couple of days back, Raja said that Pakistan will not travel to India for the 2023 World Cup if the Men in Blue don’t take part in the preceding Asia Cup that is scheduled to be held in Pakistan. He also claimed that the World Cup in India won’t be too popular if Pakistan pull out.

Responding to the PCB chief, Thakur boasted while speaking to ANI that India is a major power in the world of sports and that no country can overlook it. “Wait for the right time”, he bragged.

Reacting to the off-fielding sledging battle between Raja and Thakur, Butt made light of the situation. He said on his YouTube:

“What can we say? One is the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief and the other is India’s sports minister. It is not going to happen where one will say vanilla ice-cream is good and the other party would agree. If one says vanilla, the other would say chocolate and vice-versa.

“Some people use this as a podium and stand on it. The political aspect is always there, but the main issue is the betterment of cricket,” Butt added.

On a serious note, he backed Raja’s claims that the World Cup in India will have fewer followers if Pakistan pull out. He opined:

“Ramiz Raja is right. Those who follow Pakistan cricket and are admirers of the team, their interest level will be less if Pakistan doesn’t play. If India-Pakistan match doesn’t happen, lot of people who were making profits would end up suffering losses.”

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan met in the Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 at a jam-packed MCG on October 23. In a dramatic encounter that exceeded expectations, the Men in Blue beat Pakistan by four wickets off the last ball.

“People want to see India-Pakistan cricket” - Salman Butt

Sharing his personal views on the sensitive topic, Butt opined that fans from both countries want to see more matches between India and Pakistan. The 38-year-old stated:

“In true sense, people want to see India-Pakistan cricket. They want India to come to Pakistan and Pakistan to go to India. They want improvement in relationships.

Urging those in power on both sides to engage in fruitful discussion, he concluded:

“I don’t know what will happen (with regard to 2023 World Cup), but at least talk should be constructive. I think they get bored sitting like that. India should play in Pakistan and Pakistan should play in India. Both nations have the right to refuse the other if one is not coming.”

In the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, India and Pakistan only meet in ICC events, apart from the Asia Cup.

