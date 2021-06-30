Salman Butt weighs in on whether Pakistan will have an edge with T20 World Cup shifting to the UAE

With the T20 World Cup being shifted to the UAE from India, many experts suggest that Pakistan will have a good chance of winning the tournament as the Middle East country was their de facto home for several years. However, Salman Butt highlighted how most teams will be accustomed to the conditions in the UAE, with the second phase of the IPL set to take place there in September-October.

Pakistan played their home games in the UAE for several years as they were barred from hosting matches in their own country after a terrorist attack on Sri Lankan players in 2009.

Salman Butt explained that the Indian players, along with other key internationals, will have a fair idea of the kind of pitches and conditions to expect in the UAE following their IPL 2021 experience. The former Pakistan batsman said on his YouTube channel:

"IPL will also take place before the World Cup, so Indian players will also play there. All the top international players they will also be part of the IPL. So everybody will have a fair idea regarding the kind of pitches, gameplan and average scores. So everybody will be accustomed to the conditions. Even if the World Cup had taken place in India, the conditions there are similar to that in Pakistan."

The T20 World Cup was set to be hosted by India. However, given the health and safety concerns due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI has now officially decided to move the tournament to the UAE.

"Pakistan is in with a good chance" - Salman Butt

Salman Butt believes Pakistan have a good chance of going the distance in the T20 World Cup, given the conditions in the UAE are expected to assist spinners. However, the former batsman was quick to add that teams with good fast bowlers will also be a threat in the competition. Butt explained:

"Pakistan has played a lot of cricket in the UAE, and the remaining leg of the PSL was also played there. Pakistan is in with a good chance because spin bowlers come into play. But if we get pitches like we did in Abu Dhabi, then whichever team has better fast bowlers they too will come into action. Fast bowlers who can hit good length can create a lot of trouble."

Salman Butt further highlighted how the top wicket takers in the PSL were fast bowlers. Out of the top six wicket takers in PSL 2021, five were pacers.

