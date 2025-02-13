Sam Konstas reaches maiden List A hundred off 82 balls in style with a six in Australia's One-Day Cup clash [Watch]

Australian youngster Sam Konstas continued his top form with the bat by recording his maiden List A century in the ongoing One-Day Cup, Australia's domestic competition. The right-handed batter played an excellent innings of 116 runs off just 98 balls while opening the batting for New South Wales against Queensland, and reached his ton with a six.

In the 16th match of the One-Day Cup, Queensland scored 310/9 in 45 overs against New South Wales in Brisbane. Chasing 311, NSW needed an explosive start, and Sam Konstas provided them with one.

Konstas added 42 runs for the first wicket with Joshua Philippe and then stitched up a 71-run second-wicket stand with Matthew Gilkes. The other NSW batters could not support Konstas much, but the opener raced to his ton in just 82 balls.

He completed his hundred with an incredible shot over point against Callum Vidler. The ball landed outside the boundary rope, as Konstas reached triple figures for the first time in his career.

Konstas was on 99 when he played the shot. He selflessly played for the team and went for a big shot instead of looking for a single to complete his hundred.

Sam Konstas' maiden List-A ton ends in a losing cause

Despite a brilliant knock from Sam Konstas, New South Wales ended up losing the match against Queensland by 54 runs. While Konstas alone scored 116, none of the other NSW batters could even touch the 35-run mark. The next best scorer was Matthew Gilkes, who scored 34 at a strike rate of 110.

Liam Guthrie emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Queensland, taking three wickets for 45 runs in 8.2 overs. His three-wicket haul helped Queensland bowl NSW out for 256 runs in 42.2 overs. Konstas got caught out off Gurinder Sandhu's bowling in the 40th over when the team's score was 239.

