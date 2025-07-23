"Same old story" - Fans share mixed reactions to KL Rahul's knock of 46 on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By Vaishnavi Iyer
Published Jul 23, 2025 20:14 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty

KL Rahul walked back to the dugout after scoring 46 runs, following Chris Woakes' breakthrough early in the second session of the fourth Test between England and India. The match is taking place at Manchester’s Old Trafford and started on Wednesday, July 23, with the hosts choosing to bowl.

Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rahul began the innings strongly, forming a 78-run partnership before lunch. The pair looked solid even after lunch and survived the first three overs. However, Rahul was dismissed on the final delivery of the fourth over in the second session.

It was a back-of-length ball outside off, which Rahul could have left, but he decided to chase it a bit, only to edge it thickly outside. The ball flew straight to Zak Crawley at third slip, who completed a sharp catch. Rahul walked back after scoring 46 off 98 balls.

Fans on X reacted with mixed opinions to Rahul’s dismissal. While some praised him for his calm and composed innings, others criticized his performance and posted harsh comments. Here are a few top reactions:

"Another 100 missed by KL RAHUL. This is 3rd of the series. He is making same mistake like M Vijay not making best use of his great phase," wrote a fan.
"Just when I was about to tweet that India is playing sensibly. KL Rahul gaya. Tik jao bhai, this is a bogus english bowling line up. Can't give away your wickets like this for free," wrote another.
"Loose shots catching up with KL Rahul. England won’t mind that big wicket to start the session," criticized one.
"Multiple times in the series just when KL Rahul looked all set for a big knock he gets himself out. Especially in the mid 40’s. This ain’t helping the team. If you get in then gotta make the most of it," commented a fan.
"KL Rahul misses a well deserved Half Century," wrote a fan, sympathising with the batter.

Rahul’s outing with the bat drew mixed reactions, and rightfully so. He played cautiously before lunch, but in the second session, he seemed a bit eager to score runs, which led to Woakes claiming his prized wicket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal follows KL Rahul to the dugout

It didn’t take the English bowlers long to get the next breakthrough as Liam Dawson dismissed him in the 41st over, keeping momentum on the hosts’ side. Looking to defend the full-length delivery, Jaiswal edged the ball, which was caught by Harry Brook at first slip.

The youngster, however, had already reached his half-century. On his way to a 107-ball 58, Jaiswal scored 1000 runs in England, becoming the 20th Indian batter to achieve the feat.

Skipper Shubman Gill joined Sai Sudharsan on the field after Jaiswal’s wicket, as India found themselves at 120/2.

