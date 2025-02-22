“Same thing happens when he’s playing against the quicks in Australia”- Indian legend’s brutal take on Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs PAK CT 2025 match

Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar has expressed concerns about ace batter Virat Kohli getting out in the same manner ahead of the all-important India-Pakistan 2025 Champions Trophy clash in Dubai on Sunday, February 23. Despite Team India opening their campaign with a convincing six-wicket win over Bangladesh, Kohli's form remains a major concern for them.

Ad

The champion batter struggled throughout his 38-ball stay at the crease before being undone by leg-spinner Rishad Hossain for 22. It was Kohli's third consecutive dismissal to a leggie after England spinner Adil Rashid got the better of him in the final two ODIs of the home series earlier this month.

Talking about Kohli's issues against leg-spin, Gavaskar told India Today [via Hindustan Times]:

"It is to a great extent due to the fact that the bat face opens up. Same thing happens when he's playing against the quicks in Australia. The bat face opening up, looking to play through the covers, opening the face of the bat, that gets him into trouble. So, that is something that he's got to watch out for, even when he got out."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"A couple of times before he got out, he reached for Rishad, the ball turned, the bat face opened, and luckily the bat face opened and so there was no nick. So, that is something that he'll have to tighten up on now. But yes, I guess if you're getting out to the same kind of bowling, then there is a bit of concern there."

Ad

Kohli endured a disappointing 2024 season across formats with an average of under 22 in 23 outings. His 2025 started similarly, with the veteran batter averaging only 20.40 in four matches.

"Pakistan will be under far more pressure" - Sunil Gavaskar on IND vs PAK CT 2025 match

Pakistan found the going tough in their run-chase against New Zealand [Credit: Getty]

Sunil Gavaskar believes Pakistan will be under enormous pressure to defeat India in the upcoming clash, following their dismal loss to New Zealand. While India opened their Champions Trophy campaign with a win over Bangladesh, Pakistan suffered a 60-run defeat to New Zealand in their opening Group A game on February 19.

Ad

It makes the contest against India a virtual must-win for the Men in Green to avoid early elimination from the home tournament.

"Pakistan will be under far more pressure having lost their first game to New Zealand. They'll be under far more pressure against India. But that said, the Champions Trophy is the one tournament where they've managed to score over India. Not the World Cups, not the T20 World Cups, but in the Champions Trophy. So maybe that is something that they'll be looking to hang on to as far as getting their confidence back," Gavaskar said in the same interview.

Despite their overall struggles against India in ICC competitions, Pakistan hold a slender 3-2 edge over their arch-rivals in the Champions Trophy. The last meeting in the Champions Trophy between the two sides saw Pakistan defeat India in the 2017 final to clinch their maiden title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback