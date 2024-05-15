Sandeep Lamichhane declared innocent in rape case; eligible to play for Nepal in T20 World Cup 2024 

Nepalese T20 star Sandeep Lamichhane has been declared innocent in his rape case. The Patan High Court has overturned the decision by Kathmandu District Court.

Lamichhane, who has captained Nepal at the international level, faced imprisonment and a half-million rupees fine after being convicted of rape. An unnamed woman accused him of rape in 2022, which led to Lamichanne being sentenced eight years of imprisonment.

This punishment meant that Lamichanne would miss T20 World Cup 2024. However, now that the Patan High Court has overturned the decision, the leg-spinner can represent his nation at the global event next month.

Sandeep Lamichhane played for Nepal in the Asia Cup last year, where he got the experience of playing against India and Pakistan. Having played for multiple T20 franchises across the world, including Delhi Capitals in the IPL, the leg-spinner will hold the key to his nation's success in T20 World Cup 2024.

Sandeep Lamichhane has not played a single match in 2024

Although Lamichhane's rape conviction has been overturned, the leg-spinner's participation in T20 World Cup 2024 is a little doubtful. He has not played a single professional cricket match this year so far. His last game was a T20 for PARSA Club against Army Club on December 29, 2023.

With the T20 World Cup 2024 less than three weeks away, it will be interesting to see if the Cricket Association of Nepal takes a risk by naming the leg-spinner in their squad.

Nepal are in Group D of T20 World Cup 2024 along with Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and South Africa. The Nepalese team will open its campaign against the Netherlands at the Grand Prairie Stadium on June 4. With such a massive fan following of the sport at home, Nepal will be keen to qualify for the Super 8s.