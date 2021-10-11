Sandeep Lamichhane and Heather Knight voted as ICC Players of the Month for September 

Nepal's 21-year-old spin bowler Sandeep Lamichhane has been named the men's ICC Player of the Month for September. He got the recognition on the back of his spectacular performances in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

The crafty leg-spinner dazzled fans with his bowling exploits at the ICC event by picking up 18 wickets from just 6 ODIs. Notably, the talented youngster had a fantastic bowling average of 7.38, along with an impressive economy rate of 3.17.

Lamichhane accomplished the prestigious feat by beating Nasum Ahmed of Bangladesh and Jaskaran Malhotra of the United States of America. Former South Africa batsman JP Duminy, who is also part of the ICC's voting panel, lauded the Nepal spinner for a dominant run in September.

Here is what JP Duminy said about Sandeep Lamichhane:

"Sandeep is a great competitor with a unique skill and it’s great to see him dominating with the ball like he did last month in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in Oman"

ICC Player of the Month for September:

Heather Knight trumps Charlie Dean and Lizelle Lee to become ICC Player of the month for women

The England Women's team skipper impressed many with her exhilarating knocks in the ODI series against New Zealand in September. The right-hander amassed 214 runs and had a stunning batting average of 42.80 last month.

Notably, she also contributed with the ball by picking up three wickets. She played a major role in England's ODI series win against New Zealand. Hosts England clinched the five-match series by 4-1.

Knight slammed a marvelous century in the fourth fixture of the series. Her knock of 101 from 107 deliveries was instrumental in England chasing down a stiff total of 245 with 3 wickets to spare. She was also named the Player of the Series for her impactful performances.

