Sandeep Lamichhane included in Nepal's 17-man squad for 2023 Asia Cup

The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has announced the squad for the 2023 Asia Cup, set to be hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Rohit Paudel will lead them, while leggie Sandeep Lamichhane, who was involved in a sexual assault case, has also been included.

In September 2022, Lamichhane was suspended by CAN after an arrest warrant was issued against him in Kathmandu for allegedly sexually forcing another person. When the complaint lodged at Kathmandu Police Station was made public, the youngster was in the West Indies, playing in CPL 2022.

However, in January, the wrist-spinner was granted bail, which lead to the Nepal board removing the suspension order on him. Later, in March 2023, Lamichhane joined the national squad as a replacement for Mousom Dhakal in the Cricket World Cup League 2 series in Dubai.

Expand Tweet

The 23-year-old wrist-spinner has impressive numbers in both forms of white-ball cricket, taking 111 wickets in 49 ODIs at 17.25 with an economy rate of 4.27. As far as T20Is go, he has bagged 85 scalps in 44 games at 12.56. The national team will undergo a week-long preparation camp in Pakistan and will play matches against PCB-designated teams.

They will also open this year's Asia Cup, facing the mighty Pakistan in Multan on August 30th. Pakistan and Nepal played a tour match back in Abu Dhabi in 2015 and the latter won by 121 runs after scoring an imposing 326 in their stipulated 50 overs.

Sri Lanka are the current holders of the Asia Cup, winning it last year by beating Pakistan in the final.

Nepal's squad for the 2023 Asia Cup:

Rohit Paudel (c), Asif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, D.S Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Arif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Kishor Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Arjun Saud, Shyam Dhakal.