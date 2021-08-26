Sandeep Lamichhane to ply his trade for Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 2021

Sandeep Lamichhane, the spin sensation from Nepal, has returned to the Hobart Hurricanes for the upcoming edition of the KFC Big Bash League (BBL).

The 21-year-old spinner has earned himself a good reputation after playing in various T20 leagues across the globe. Lamichhane has plied his trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) among others.

Sandy signs on! 🖋



We're excited to announce @Sandeep25 as our first international signing for KFC @BBL|11 🇳🇵



Can't wait to have you back, Sandy 💜



MORE: https://t.co/QgEGi8oyqb#TasmaniasTeam pic.twitter.com/yYsK7FCCHW — Hobart Hurricanes (@HurricanesBBL) August 26, 2021

Lamichhane, who has played for the Melbourne Stars in the past, featured for the Hobart Hurricanes in eight matches, picking up as many wickets last year. The leg-spinner, who is the Hurricanes' first international signing, will be available for the entire KFC BBL 11.

With plenty of variety in his kittly, the leggie adds depth to the Hurricanes, who are chasing their maiden BBL trophy.

"Looking forward to returning to Australia" - Sandeep Lamichhane excited for BBL 11

Speaking on Hobart Hurricanes' official website, Sandeep Lamichhane admitted that he is excited to be available for the entire season after missing a couple of games last year.

“I am looking forward to returning to Australia and playing with the Hurricanes again this year,” Lamichhane said about his re-signing.

“I really enjoyed my time with the Hurricanes last season, so I’m excited that I will be there for the whole tournament this year," he added.

Lamichhane is looking forward to putting in some strong performances to help his side win the title.

“We had a great group of players last year, and a lot of us will still be playing together this year too. Being there for the whole season I’m hoping I can personally put together some strong performances and contribute to the team having a successful year," he added.

The leg-spinner will next be seen in action during Nepal's upcoming limited-overs series against Papua New Guinea, scheduled to take place in Oman.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra