Sanjay Bangar picks his Indian XI for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test, wants Shardul Thakur to bat at No. 7

Former India player Sanjay Bangar has picked his Indian XI for the fourth Test against England. He opined that the visitors should play three all-rounders, with Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar occupying the No. 6 to No. 8 positions in the batting order.

The fourth Test of the five-match series between India and England will be played in Manchester from Wednesday, July 23, onwards. Shubman Gill and company will have to make at least two changes to the last game's XI, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep ruled out due to injuries.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues,' Bangar reckoned that India would stick to the top six that played the Lord's Test, with Karun Nair retaining his place at No. 3.

"KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal will open. Both have done a very good job. Karun Nair will have to score runs in this match because he is being given an extra chance, and he will have to make the most of it. Then Shubman Gill at No. 4, Rishabh Pant at No. 5 and Ravindra Jadeja at No. 6," he said.

The former India all-rounder opined that Thakur could replace Reddy in the XI and bat ahead of Washington.

"Shardul Thakur at No. 7 because his seam bowling can be useful. Washington Sundar performed quite well in the last match and has scored valuable runs as well. If he is at No. 8, the batting looks in good condition," Bangar observed.

Bangar urged the Indian team management to play Prasidh Krishna ahead of Anshul Kamboj as the third seamer.

"Then Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. There will be a toss-up between Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj, but I feel you will have to show a little confidence in Prasidh Krishna, as the team has shown in Karun Nair," he elaborated.

Sanjay Bangar's Indian XI for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

"I don't see that happening" - Sanjay Bangar on Sai Sudharsan replacing Nitish Kumar Reddy for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Sai Sudharsan was part of India's playing XI for the first Test against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same interaction, Sanjay Bangar replied in the negative when asked whether India should consider playing both Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan, with the latter replacing Nitish Kumar Reddy in the XI.

"I don't see that happening because, based on what we have heard about this team management's preference, they want depth. I feel Ravindra Jadeja will bat at No. 6 at this moment because he has scored four consecutive half-centuries in the last two Test matches. So why unnecessarily bring a batter?" he said.

The former India batting coach added that the visitors could have considered playing an extra specialist batter, along with Kuldeep Yadav, had the conditions in Manchester been similar to the first three Tests.

"Whatever is working well for the team nicely, that may just well continue. If the conditions had not been cloudy and the sun had been shining, like in the first three Test matches, the Indian team might have thought about taking an extra batter and playing Kuldeep Yadav," Bangar observed.

Kuldeep Yadav hasn't yet played a game in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Shardul Thakur registered match figures of 2/89 in 16 overs and scored five runs in two innings in the first Test against England.

