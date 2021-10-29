"The obvious winner you would think is Pakistan" - Sanjay Manjrekar on their clash with Afghanistan

Indian batter-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar believes that Afghanistan have the ability to surprise Pakistan in their Super 12 clash in Dubai later today. However, he did state that if a winner had to be picked for the contest, then Pakistan would be the obvious choice.

Previewing the 24th game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup for Dafanews, Manjrekar stated that Afghanistan are a unique side owing to the fact that they are spin-dominant. Manjrekar said:

"When I look at Afghanistan, the most unique thing out of this side is that they bowled just the five bowlers in the last game, out of which three were spinners. That is where Afghanistan are different - they rely so much on spin."

Manjrekar further continued and stated that while the Afghan batting lineup has looked in good touch, their seam bowling remains the only area of concern. He added:

"Their top batters got some runs - Hazratullah Zazai got some runs, Najib Zadran, Mohammad Shahzad (as well). There's also Mohammad Nabi so those guys are looking in good form. The only concern of course is seam bowling."

Take a look at what Sanjay Manjrekar had to say ahead of the Afghanistan-Pakistan contest below:

"They are always a little more consistent with the ball than the bat" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Pakistan

Sanjay Manjrekar then spoke about Pakistan's campaign thus far and stated that their batters gave a glimpse into their knack of imploding with the bat. He did, however, lavish a lot of praise on batter Asif Ali, whose blitz saw Pakistan home against New Zealand on Tuesday. Manjrekar said:

"Pakistan (had a) near perfect game against India but chasing 130 against New Zealand they were 69/4, giving us a glimpse about their knack for self implosion. Fortunately, Asif Ali got some runs. A couple of the sixes that he hit were just incredible. There were two good balls from (Tim) Southee and those sixes may have just dumbfounded Southee in the way Asif Ali hit it. He's a dangerous player who has got some confidence now. I hope he has recovered from the knock on the head."

The former India batter further continued:

"The top order is doing well - Babar Azam has got runs; Rizwan - what a fantastic player he is. Shoaib Malik got a few runs. Mohammad Hafeez hasn't quite fired but he bowls the two overs that make a difference. He's bound to come good at some point of time."

Sanjay Manjrekar did point out that should the pitch assist the spinners, Afghanistan should be able to spring a surprise on Pakistan. However, Manjrekar concluded by stating that it was not very likely to happen and so Pakistan start as firm favorites for the contest. In conclusion, he said:

"Pakistan live up to their track record of being inconsistent with the bat. They are always a little more consistent with the ball than the bat. Afghanistan have a choice - if the pitch is a slow turner, then Afghanistan could surprise Pakistan. And Pakistan can be surprised because of their long term track record of being inconsistent with the bat. But that is unlikely to happen so if you want to pick a winner, the obvious winner you would think is Pakistan."

Afghanistan will want to pull a fast one over Pakistan in Dubai tonight

Afghanistan got off to a flawless start in their opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Scotland with a resounding 130-run victory.

The Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan team will be keen on making it two wins out of two as they lock horns with Babar Azam's Pakistan side at the Dubai International Stadium later tonight. Afghanistan annihilated Scotland by a thumping 130 runs in their tournament opener in Sharjah earlier this week.

Pakistan, on the other hand, head into the contest with two morale-boosting victories over India and New Zealand. Should they win tonight's contest, they will all but have one foot into the semifinals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Pakistan will have to contend with a certain Mujeeb ur Rahman though, who picked up four wickets in the powerplay en route to match returns of 5/20 against Scotland. Sanjay Manjrekar stated that spin could spring a surprise on the Pakistan side and if that is to happen, Mujeeb will hold the aces along with teammate Rashid Khan for the Afghans.

