IND vs PAK: “I think he reads a leg-spinner pretty well”- Sanjay Manjrekar backs Hardik Pandya to counter Shadab Khan

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar feels all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be a vital player in the Indo-Pak clash.

He hailed the IPL captain's ability to tackle leg spin, citing that the Hardik-Shadab Khan matchup will be one of the deciding factors in the blockbuster contest at the Dubai International Stadium on August 28.

Speaking to the Sports 18 show, "Sports Over the Top", he said:

"He (Pandya) is not somebody who is good against pace when the ball is coming onto the bat, but against spin, you can have him. I think he reads a leg-spinner pretty well. So, it shouldn't be a problem for Hardik."

He added:

"He (Shadab) is also now more experienced than he was say, three-four years back. But Hardik at the moment, as I said, is at the top of his game. So, Shadab Khan, despite being a pretty good bowler, Hardik Pandya should be able to manage him."

Hardik enjoys a terrific record against Shadab. Hs scored 46 runs in 22 balls against the spinner without losing his wicket to the Pakistani spinner.

1. Rohit Sharma - 471 Sixes

2. Virat Kohli - 242 Sixes

3. Shikhar Dhawan - 136 Sixes

4. KL Rahul - 128 Sixes

5. Ravindra Jadeja - 114 Sixes

6. Hardik Pandya - 108 Sixes

7. Rishabh Pant - 106 Sixes

“Hardik Pandya has a pretty good record against Pakistan”- Manjrekar

The former Indian cricketer recalled Pandya’s innings against Pakistan during the 2019 World Cup. He said:

"Hardik Pandya has a pretty good record against Pakistan. If you remember the 2019 World Cup as well, he was the one who got runs in that match against Pakistan. Hardik Pandya, at the moment, is batting like a dream.”

However, Hardik contributed only 26 runs off 19 balls during the 2019 WC against arch-rivals Pakistan, India won by 89 runs by D/L method.

On a brighter note, the Baroda all-rounder had shot to fame for his 43-ball 76 in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final against Pakistan. He looked determined to snatch the game from the opposition but got run out. He smacked 45 runs off 20 deliveries against Shadab Khan in the fixture.

Earlier this year, Pandya redefined himself by guiding Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title in their debut season. He led from the front with his all-around performances. He amassed 487 runs and scalped eight wickets in 15 matches during the tournament.

His IPL exploits helped him return to international cricket after a long gap. He has been tremendous since his comeback. The right-handed batter has scored 281 runs and picked up eight wickets in 13 T20Is this year.

Fans will hope that Hardik Pandya once again puts on a blistering knock as India face Pakistan on Sunday.

26 - Yuzvendra Chahal

26 - Ravi Ashwin

18 - Ashish Nehra

17 - Bhuvneshwar kumar

17 - Hardik Pandya

15 - Jasprit Bumrah



