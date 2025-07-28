"That is my worry" - Sanjay Manjrekar issues veiled warning to Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir despite terrific draw in 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

By Renin Wilben Albert
Published Jul 28, 2025 04:29 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Ben Stokes (left) and Ravindra Jadeja after the Manchester Test ended in a draw. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar reckons that the visitors must rethink their tactics and team selection despite the hard-earned draw achieved in the Manchester Test. According to Manjrekar, while India are alive in the five-match series against England, a number of their selection calls have been poor.

India came up with a resolute batting effort on Day 5 of the Manchester Test against England on Sunday, July 27 to draw the contest. They now need to win the last Test at The Oval to square the series 2-2.

Reflecting on India's performance in the fourth Test in Manchester, Manjrekar warned the visitors against repeating their selection mistakes in the must-win game at The Oval. During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, he commented:

"That India have got a draw, which is like a win, is a little dangerous. The same kind of tactics might prevail and tactics have been poor. India have a chance of leveling the series despite the poor tactics and poor team selection. That is my worry.
"It's a very simple philosophy that India must have. They need a bowling attack that will get you 20 wickets. If Bumrah doesn't play, one of your main wicket-takers is out. Do you have any other person from the seam department that can do that? Kuldeep Yadav has to come in. Twenty wickets has to be the main goal."
Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep has not played in any of the four matches held in the series against England so far. In fact, since his red-ball debut for India in March 2017, he has only featured in 13 Tests.

"You've got to give credit to Gautam Gambhir" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Washington Sundar's success

While Shubman Gill (103) and Ravindra Jadeja (107*) added to their tally of Test tons on Sunday in Manchester, for Washington Sundar, it was a special occasion as he notched up his maiden Test century. The all-rounder had claimed 4-22 in the second innings at Lord's and also picked up two wickets in the first innings in Manchester. Crediting Gautam Gambhir for Sundar's success, Manjrekar said:

"You've got to give credit to Gautam Gambhir. He was the one who backed him in Australia. He may also have been instrumental in making him the No. 1 spinner in the home series that we played against New Zealand.
"This is a guy who can bowl 35-40 overs. With his batting ability, he has shown spark over the last three years in overseas conditions. He also has shown that he can bat this long with their backs against the wall," he added.
Sundar remained unbeaten on 101 off 206 balls in the second innings in Manchester. He added 203* for the fourth wicket with Jadeja to ensure a draw for Team India in the fourth Test.

