"Take a chill pill" - Former India batter's message to Gautam Gambhir after fiery press conference post 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former batter Sanjay Manjrekar urged Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir to 'take a chill pill' while reacting to his fiery press conference after the Manchester Test, which ended in a draw on Sunday, July 27. Manjrekar opined that the former India opener needs to relax a bit and be open to tough questions from the media.Team India battled hard to draw the Manchester Test against England and stay alive in the five-match series. Resuming their second innings on Day 5 at 174-2, they lost only two wickets in the entire day's play and were 425-4 when both teams settled for a draw. Skipper Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar all scored hundreds on Day 5 of the Test match.At the post-match press conference, Gambhir slammed critics of Gill, who had questioned his batting and leadership, while responding to a query on the Indian captain. During a discussion on JioHotstar, Manjrekar urged the Indian head coach to display better composure in press conferences. He commented:&quot;Yeah, you can tell there are certain questions that get under his skin — especially when people question Gill as a young captain and batter. And honestly, those are valid doubts. Even people who deeply understand cricket wonder whether this was the right time to hand him that opportunity.&quot;I just hope we can all understand this better. It's not about ‘you guys think’ and ‘we think’ — we're all part of the same industry and the same country. I'd just like to see him take a chill pill, relax a bit, and be open to tough questions. Whether that will happen, I’m not sure,&quot; the 60-year-old went on to add.Sharing his thoughts on Gill at the post-match press conference, Gambhir lashed out at the batter's critics and claimed that they don't understand cricket.&quot;Tactically, Gambhir hasn’t always made things easier&quot; - Manjrekar questions Indian coach's selection movesWhile India managed to draw the Manchester Test, England are still 2-1 up in the series. Manjrekar pointed out to the fact that, with Gambhir as coach, India were whitewashed 3-0 at home by a New Zealand side that did not look threatening on paper. Questioning his selection policies, Manjrekar added:&quot;I feel India has done well despite some of his tactical decisions. Let's not forget: India lost 3-0 at home, New Zealand lost comfortably to Australia. The fight we’ve seen in this team? That’s down to the players. Because tactically, Gambhir hasn’t always made things easier — especially with some of his selections. And to suggest that Karun Nair ‘wasn’t dropped’...&quot;Intriguingly, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has not played a single game for India in the ongoing Test series. It remains to be seen when he gets an opportunity in the must-win clash at The Oval, which begins on July 31.