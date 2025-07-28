  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Sanjay Manjrekar
  • "Sanjay Manjrekar is NOT even a bits & pieces commentator" - Bollywood actor's brutal attack amid ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

"Sanjay Manjrekar is NOT even a bits & pieces commentator" - Bollywood actor's brutal attack amid ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Jul 28, 2025 11:33 IST
India v England - 4th Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Sanjay Manjrekar (left) with England captain Ben Stokes. (Pic: Getty Images).

Bollywood and television actor Nakuul Mehta seemed unimpressed by former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar's commentary on Day 5 (Sunday, July 27) of the recently concluded fourth Test between England and India. He even called the former batter's commentary style 'terrible.

Ad

Mehta took a dig at Manjrekar by using the 'bits and pieces' phrase, which the latter has used for India's veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the past. The Ishqbaaaz fame actor wrote on X:

"Sanjay Manjrekar is NOT even a bits & pieces commentator. Terrible."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, India pulled off a famous draw in Manchester. Continuing from their overnight score of 174/2, the visiting team's batters produced a gritty performance, finishing the final day at 425/4.

Skipper Shubman Gill slammed his fourth century of the series, scoring 103 off 238 balls. KL Rahul narrowly missed out on the three-figure mark, departing after a well-made 90 from 230 balls.

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar shone with the bat as well, notching up stunning centuries. Jadeja and Sundar remained unbeaten on 107 (185 balls) and 101 (206 balls), respectively.

Ad

Their unbeaten 203-run stand for the fifth wicket was instrumental in India salvaging a draw in the do-or-die clash. England continue to lead the series 2-1 with one Test to go.

"Another day to be proud of Indian cricket!' - Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Shubman Gill-led side's effort in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

India had their backs to the wall after England secured a 311-run first-innings lead. To make matters worse for them, they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan in the first over of their second innings.

Ad

The side showed tremendous composure under pressure to save the match. Sanjay Manjrekar opined that the draw was as sweet as a victory, given how the team bounced back.

The 60-year-old wrote on X:

"A draw that seems like a win was the tagline on our @JioHotstar show. Perfectly surmised. Another day to be proud of Indian cricket!"

England still have a chance of winning the five-match series and clinching the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. India, on the other hand, can at most draw the series 2-2 by winning the fifth Test. The match will be played at Kennington Oval, London, from July 21 to August 4.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Suketu Desai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications