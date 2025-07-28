"Sanjay Manjrekar is NOT even a bits & pieces commentator" - Bollywood actor's brutal attack amid ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Bollywood and television actor Nakuul Mehta seemed unimpressed by former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar's commentary on Day 5 (Sunday, July 27) of the recently concluded fourth Test between England and India. He even called the former batter's commentary style 'terrible.Mehta took a dig at Manjrekar by using the 'bits and pieces' phrase, which the latter has used for India's veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the past. The Ishqbaaaz fame actor wrote on X:&quot;Sanjay Manjrekar is NOT even a bits &amp; pieces commentator. Terrible.&quot;Meanwhile, India pulled off a famous draw in Manchester. Continuing from their overnight score of 174/2, the visiting team's batters produced a gritty performance, finishing the final day at 425/4.Skipper Shubman Gill slammed his fourth century of the series, scoring 103 off 238 balls. KL Rahul narrowly missed out on the three-figure mark, departing after a well-made 90 from 230 balls.Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar shone with the bat as well, notching up stunning centuries. Jadeja and Sundar remained unbeaten on 107 (185 balls) and 101 (206 balls), respectively.Their unbeaten 203-run stand for the fifth wicket was instrumental in India salvaging a draw in the do-or-die clash. England continue to lead the series 2-1 with one Test to go.&quot;Another day to be proud of Indian cricket!' - Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Shubman Gill-led side's effort in ENG vs IND 2025 4th TestIndia had their backs to the wall after England secured a 311-run first-innings lead. To make matters worse for them, they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan in the first over of their second innings.The side showed tremendous composure under pressure to save the match. Sanjay Manjrekar opined that the draw was as sweet as a victory, given how the team bounced back.The 60-year-old wrote on X:&quot;A draw that seems like a win was the tagline on our @JioHotstar show. Perfectly surmised. Another day to be proud of Indian cricket!&quot;England still have a chance of winning the five-match series and clinching the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. India, on the other hand, can at most draw the series 2-2 by winning the fifth Test. The match will be played at Kennington Oval, London, from July 21 to August 4.