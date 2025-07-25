"It's a very difficult technique to breach" - Sanjay Manjrekar picks the big moment of Day 2 in 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Jul 25, 2025 02:18 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Indian players leave the field after a tough day at Old Trafford. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar reckons that Ravindra Jadeja's early dismissal on Day 2 of the Manchester Test against England was the big moment of the day's play. According to Manjrekar, things could have been different for the visitors had the all-rounder batted for a longer duration.

England dominated Day 2 of the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, July 24. Resuming their first innings at 264-4, India were bowled out for 358 as Ben Stokes claimed five wickets and Jofra Archer three. In response, the hosts made a great start with the bat. They went to stumps on Day 2 at 225-2 after 46 overs.

In a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar opined that despite Rishabh Pant's valiant effort with a fractured toe, Jadeja's early dismissal hurt India in a big way. The former batter commented:

"A lot of the damage was done before [Pant walked out to bat]. India got the tougher conditions to bat in. The big moment was Jadeja getting out early with the second new ball. It's a very difficult technique to breach as we have found out.
"Had he stayed longer, then he would have had a bit of Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant and Washi [Washington Sundar] and things would have been slightly different," he added.
The 60-year-old, however, admitted that India were a bit unlucky as England got the best of conditions both while bowling and batting. He elaborated:

"The way the pitch has panned out and the way England's batters have batted, I guess you could say India could have batted better. But, India were just batting in different bowling conditions."
At stumps on Day 2, Ollie Pope was batting on 20 and Joe Root on 11. Earlier, openers Zak Crawley (84) and Ben Duckett (94) added 166 in just 32 overs.

"I see them getting a big score" - Sanjay Manjrekar predicts tough Day 3 for India

While India have made some brilliant fightbacks in the ongoing Test series in England, Manjrekar foresees another tough day for India in the field on Day 3 in Manchester. He backed the hosts to get a big first innings lead.

"I see them getting a huge score. There is every sign for that to happen. Test cricket these days is difficult to predict, but it looks like India will have to look at a big lead going into the second innings," Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

Jadeja and debutant Anshul Kamboj got the only two wickets to fall in England's innings on Day 2 of the fourth Test. Jadeja had Crawley caught at slip, while Duckett nicked a short and wide delivery to the keeper.

