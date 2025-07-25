"It's a very difficult technique to breach" - Sanjay Manjrekar picks the big moment of Day 2 in 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar reckons that Ravindra Jadeja's early dismissal on Day 2 of the Manchester Test against England was the big moment of the day's play. According to Manjrekar, things could have been different for the visitors had the all-rounder batted for a longer duration.England dominated Day 2 of the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, July 24. Resuming their first innings at 264-4, India were bowled out for 358 as Ben Stokes claimed five wickets and Jofra Archer three. In response, the hosts made a great start with the bat. They went to stumps on Day 2 at 225-2 after 46 overs.In a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar opined that despite Rishabh Pant's valiant effort with a fractured toe, Jadeja's early dismissal hurt India in a big way. The former batter commented:&quot;A lot of the damage was done before [Pant walked out to bat]. India got the tougher conditions to bat in. The big moment was Jadeja getting out early with the second new ball. It's a very difficult technique to breach as we have found out. &quot;Had he stayed longer, then he would have had a bit of Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant and Washi [Washington Sundar] and things would have been slightly different,&quot; he added.The 60-year-old, however, admitted that India were a bit unlucky as England got the best of conditions both while bowling and batting. He elaborated:&quot;The way the pitch has panned out and the way England's batters have batted, I guess you could say India could have batted better. But, India were just batting in different bowling conditions.&quot;At stumps on Day 2, Ollie Pope was batting on 20 and Joe Root on 11. Earlier, openers Zak Crawley (84) and Ben Duckett (94) added 166 in just 32 overs.&quot;I see them getting a big score&quot; - Sanjay Manjrekar predicts tough Day 3 for IndiaWhile India have made some brilliant fightbacks in the ongoing Test series in England, Manjrekar foresees another tough day for India in the field on Day 3 in Manchester. He backed the hosts to get a big first innings lead.&quot;I see them getting a huge score. There is every sign for that to happen. Test cricket these days is difficult to predict, but it looks like India will have to look at a big lead going into the second innings,&quot; Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.Jadeja and debutant Anshul Kamboj got the only two wickets to fall in England's innings on Day 2 of the fourth Test. Jadeja had Crawley caught at slip, while Duckett nicked a short and wide delivery to the keeper.