Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar described Shubman Gill's tactics of delaying Washington Sundar's introduction into the bowling attack on Day 3 in Manchester as hard to understand. He also criticized the young Indian captain for preferring underperforming pacers even though there are quality spinners in the team.England were utterly dominant on Day 3 of the fourth Test against India in Manchester on Friday, July 25. Resuming their first innings on 225-2, they went to stumps at 544-7. Somewhat shockingly, Indian captain Gill did not introduce off-spinner Sundar into the bowling attack until the 69th over of the innings.Sundar made an impact just a few overs into his spell, dismissing the well-set Ollie Pope (71) and dangerman Harry Brook (3). During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar questioned Gill's decision to delay Sundar's introduction into the bowling attack. He commented:&quot;That he [Gill] went to Washington Sundar post 60 overs was just hard to understand. This is a guy who has just given you a reminder in the last Test match by getting four wickets. Also, when the second new ball was due, I just saw his keenness to go to the second new ball quickly. There was Ben Stokes out there clearly not comfortable against spin.&quot;It almost like he goes to spin reluctantly and even when they deliver, he's not keen to stay with them,&quot; the 60-year-old went on to add.Sundar ended the day with figures of 2-57 from 19 overs. The 25-year-old had registered figures of 4-22 in the second innings of the Lord's Test.&quot;India just don't have the bowling depth&quot; - Sanjay Manjrekar on visitors' bowling effort on Day 3While India struggled to bowl well on Day 2 in Manchester, they produced a much better effort on Friday. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj bowled a probing first spell. However, Manjrekar opined that India failed to keep up the pressure due to a lack of quality back-up options. He elaborated:&quot;Siraj and Bumrah gave India a very good start. They bowled their hearts out, there was a lot more accuracy. But then, the reality was seen. India just don't have the bowling depth. Shubman Gill had no choice but to go to an Anshul Kamboj and then to a Shardul Thakur and suddenly the pressure was off.&quot;Apart from Sundar, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja has also claimed two wickets in England's first innings so far. Bumrah and Siraj have managed one each from 28 and 26 overs, respectively. Kamboj, who claimed his maiden Test scalp on Day 2, went wicketless on Friday, as did Thakur.