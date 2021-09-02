India are overestimating Ravindra Jadeja's batting ability in overseas conditions: Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was unhappy with Ravindra Jadeja's promotion on the first day of the Oval Test against England on Thursday. Manjrekar, who has criticizes Jadeja in the past, dissected the change in India's batting order in the decisive fourth Test.

Jadeja, who often bats at number seven for India in Tests, came out ahead of Ajinkya Rahane at number five. However, the move did not pay off as the southpaw made only ten runs. Jadeja helped captain Virat Kohli add 30 runs off 62 balls before Chris Woakes dismissed him.

Speaking to Sony Sports, Sanjay Manjrekar opined that India have overestimated Ravindra Jadeja's batting ability overseas. He pointed out that Jadeja is a better batsman in home conditions, but looked at sea on swinging pitches.

"I think the T20 way of thinking has come in. I think they overestimated the ability of Jadeja to play at No. 5. In these conditions, it was a disaster waiting for him. I think Indian cricket is overestimating Jadeja's batting ability in overseas conditions," said Manjrekar.

"In India, send him at No. 5, there is going to be no problem. In these conditions, we saw while he was out there when the ball was swinging, he didn't look comfortable," added Manjrekar.

Virat Kohli justifies Ravindra Jadeja's selection for the fourth Test

India Nets Session

Indian skipper Virat Kohli faced backlash for leaving Ravichandra Ashwin out of the team for the fourth time in the series. At the toss, the 32-year-old stated that with England having four left-handers, Jadeja should do well round the wicket, while the seamers operate from over the wicket.

"England has four left-handers, so a good match-up for Jadeja, with our seamers bowling over the wicket. Also, it factors into his balance at No.7," said the Indian skipper.

Shardul Thakur top-scored for India after they lost the toss and were sent in to the bat. Thakur thrashed a 36-ball knock of 57 runs as the visitors folded for 191. Kohli was the only other batsman to make a half-century. Woakes picked up four wickets while Ollie Robinson snared three.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar