Sanju Samson bowls to Liverpool legend ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 tour [Watch]

Team India wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson bowled to Liverpool legend Michael Owen ahead of the upcoming Australia tour. The Men in Blue are set to play three ODIs and five T20Is Down Under beginning October 19.Michael Owen is a former English footballer who played for English Premier League clubs such as Liverpool, New Castle United, and Manchester United. He was recently in Mumbai for a Premier League fan engagement and community activity.Sanju Samson was also present at the event that took place at the NESCO Centre. Samson bowled to the Liverpool legend as they played some cricket during the event. Michael Owen showed off his skills with the bat as he played some powerful shots during the fun activity.Owen also reckoned that he would have played cricket had football not been a sport.&quot;Yeah, I've loved the experience. I'm here for a week, so I'm really looking forward to it. I've obviously only been here two days now. So, managed to sample the weather. Very hot today. Trying to play a bit of football and a bit of cricket. Well, very passionate. I knew that before I came. I knew that India, despite India being a huge cricketing nation, they're a huge footballing nation as well,&quot; Owen said in an exclusive interview with ANI.Sanju Samson has been a huge fan of football and the Premier League himself. He also revealed that he is a big Liverpool fan. The star cricketer recalled playing football with his family, brother, and father, stating that the sport is close to him.&quot;Yeah, definitely a very big fan of football and the Premier League. So, I've been watching a lot of football since my young days. And more than watching, I think playing a lot of football with my family, with my brother, with my father. So, yes, football is really close to me. Yeah, a very big Liverpool fan. I really love the way they play. So, yes, supporting them all the way through,&quot; he said. (via the aforementioned source)Samson is a part of India's T20I squad for the upcoming Australia tour.Sanju Samson will look to perform well in AustraliaSanju Samson was a part of India's Asia Cup 2025 winning team. He scored just 132 runs from seven innings at an average of 33 and a strike-rate of 124.52 with a half-century.Picked as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter for the Australia tour, Samson would be eager to perform well Down Under. The last time India toured Australia in 2020/21, Samson played three T20Is and made 48 runs.The 30-year-old would be keen to improve his performance from the previous tour this time around. Overall, he has played 49 T20Is so far and has scored 993 runs with three hundreds and as many half-centuries.