"Sanju Samson is an enigma for me" - Saba Karim lauds Kerala wicketkeeper-batter

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim has showered praise on wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, calling him the "perfect team man".

Samson scored a quickfire half-century in the third ODI against the West Indies in Trinidad on Tuesday. He smashed four sixes and two boundaries en route to his 51-run knock off just 41 deliveries during India's sensational 200-run victory in the series decider.

Speaking on Jio Cinema, Karim pointed out that despite Samson not getting a string of chances, the Kerala-born cricketer has tried to showcase his talent every time he walks out to bat.

"Sanju Samson is an enigma for me," Karim said. "He bats so well. He is a gifted player. Today, his innings was like a whiff of fresh air. He said that his intent was to go out and be aggressive. The way he handled the leg-spinner, who was looking quite good at that point in time, was so refreshing to watch. This is what Sanju Samson is capable of."

"Sanju Samson has not got a series of chances," he continued. "He has got in only when your regular players have been rested. It's not been an easy journey so far. But the fact remains that Sanju is still raring to go. You send him at No. 3, he is more than happy. You send him at No. 4, he scores a fifty. You send him down the order.. he is always there as a perfect team man. This is a just reward for Samson's persistence to be in the reckoning in the ODI squad."

Sanju Samson was dismissed by Windies leg-spinner Yannic Cariah in the second ODI while batting at No. 3. However, the right-handed batter fearlessly targeted Cariah in the third match, hitting him for two sixes inside the first four deliveries to make his intentions clear.

"Samson the fact that he was sent in at No. 4 has done a creditable job" - Saba Karim

Amid injuries to KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, the Indian think tank is trying out Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav in the middle order ahead of the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup on home soil.

Saba Karim feels that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper has done a credible job in limited opportunities while batting at No. 4.

"At this stage, the Indian team management is little bit apprehensive about Shreyas Iyer's fitness -- whether he would regain full fitness and become match fit or not," Karim said. A"t this stage, they have 2 options, either you continue with Samson or try out Suryakumar. We are seeing a reversal of roles here, I think Samson the fact that he was sent in at No. 4 has done a creditable job for his side."

Since making his ODI debut in 2021, Samson has featured in only 13 matches, scoring 390 runs at an average of 55.71, with three half-centuries to his name.