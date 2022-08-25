"Sanju Samson should have got the opportunity of playing in the Asia Cup" - Danish Kaneria puzzled by selectors' decision 

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria feels that Sanju Samson should have been named in the Team India squad for the 2022 Asia Cup instead of KL Rahul. The latter recently made a return after dealing with injuries and COVID issues to lead the team in their 3-0 ODI series win over Zimbabwe.

The Kerala-born batter, on the other hand, has made the most of the opportunities he has been given over the last few months. Samson scored his maiden fifties across both white-ball formats recently but failed to make the cut for the Asia Cup squad. He was not named among the stand-by players either.

Noting that KL Rahul needs to find his form before the T20 World Cup, Kaneria told CricketNext.com:

"Sanju Samson should have got the opportunity of playing in the Asia Cup and KL Rahul should have been given some time so that he can focus on T20 World Cup to be played in Australia.”

He added:

“KL Rahul was coming from a big injury and then he went to Zimbabwe, and now he is going into Asia Cup squad so early. India have a Sanju Samson type of player who’s been doing so well. He is a fantastic cricketer and he’s been playing beautifully."

Team India currently have three wicket-keeping options at their disposal. KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant are all set to feature together in the playing XI at the Asia Cup.

"Samson didn’t get consistent opportunities to play for Team India" - Danish Kaneria

Despite featuring regularly in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years, Samson has made limited appearances in international cricket. He made his international debut in 2015 but had to wait five years for his next appearance for Team India.

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan



Rahul Dravid will join the team once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI Medical Team.



Laxman has linked up with the squad in Dubai.



#AsiaCup2022 @BCCI Just In: VVS Laxman named interim Head Coach for Asia CupRahul Dravid will join the team once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI Medical Team.Laxman has linked up with the squad in Dubai. Just In: VVS Laxman named interim Head Coach for Asia CupRahul Dravid will join the team once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI Medical Team.Laxman has linked up with the squad in Dubai.#AsiaCup2022 @BCCI

Reiterating that Samson should have been given more chances in the national team, Kaneria added:

"Samson didn’t get consistent opportunities to play for Team India. He was in and out of the squad and now he is getting opportunities because Rahul Dravid knows him so well, and he knows, what a talent he is. In such a case, Sanju Samson should have got the opportunity of playing in the Asia Cup."

Should Samson have been named in the Asia Cup squad? Let us know what you think.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar