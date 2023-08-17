Sanju Samson likely to be dropped from the squad following a string of poor scores; 2023 Asia Cup team slated to be picked on August 20 - Reports 

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is likely to lose his spot in the ODI squad for the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup. The Kerala-born player was unable to make the most of his chances during the Caribbean tour and might have to make way for the players returning from injury.

There was a case to be made for Samson in the absence of middle-order regulars Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. However, the right-handed batter has struggled for consistency in Indian colors, with not having a set batting position playing a huge role behind it as well.

Samson scored only 32 runs in the T20I series and contributed 72 runs, which included a half-century, in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. While he still holds a batting average of 55.71 after 13 ODI appearances, his recent run of form in the build-up to the World Cup has been concerning.

According to a report by the Times of India, right-arm pacer Prasidh Krishna is likely to feature in the Asia Cup squad to bulk up the pace bowling unit. He is currently in Ireland ahead of the three-match T20I series, which also features Jasprit Bumrah as captain.

"Prasidh can generate pace and bounce and will give a new dimension to our pace attack. Before they pick the team for the Asia Cup, it will be nice if the selectors get to watch both Bumrah and Prasidh bowl in the opening T20I against Ireland on August 18," a source told TOI.

With the return of Jasprit Bumrah as well in the ODI setup, the Men in Blue will have a full-throttle pace attack comprising Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. There are other candidates like Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, and Jaydev Unadkat in contention as well.

The 2023 Asia Cup squad is set to be picked on August 20; selectors waiting on KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer's match fitness

Fellow Asia Cup participants Pakistan and Bangladesh have named their respective squads for the tournament, but the delay from India's side is due to the ongoing assessment of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer after rehabilitation. The duo has been involved in match simulation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to prove their fitness.

Explaining the reason behind the squad announcement delay, the source added:

"Rahul is by and large fit, and is 'keeping wickets too, while Shreyas Iyer (operated for a back injury) is still not 100%. Both have taken part in match simulations at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and will play a practice match soon. The fitness of the players who are back from the West Indies tour will also be assessed by the team and NCA's physios. Hence the delay in naming the team."

The 2023 Asia Cup is scheduled to begin on August 30 with a clash between Pakistan and Nepal. Team India will start their campaign on September 2 against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Does Sanju Samson deserve to be dropped from the ODI squad? Let us know what you think.