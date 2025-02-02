Sanju Samson perishes playing the pull shot yet again in IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I [Watch]

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was dismissed for 16 in the ongoing T20I between India and England on Sunday, February 2. The fifth and final T20I between the two sides is being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Samson had a fine start to his night. The batter managed to get the better of his nemesis, Jofra Archer, striking a six off the first ball of the match. After a couple of deliveries, Samson took him on again and smashed him for 10 runs off the final two deliveries, scoring 16 runs off the first over.

After being in red hot touch, Samson was on strike on the penultimate delivery of the second over bowled by Mark Wood. The English pacer bowled a slightly short delivery, which Samson looked to hit over backward square leg. However, Samson failed to get a grip of his timing on that shot and hit the ball straight to Jofra Archer, who held onto it safely.

Sanju Samson perished for 16 runs off seven deliveries, including two sixes and one boundary. Throughout the series, he only managed to score 51 runs in the five innings he batted at the top of the order, falling to Jofra Archer thrice. His dismissal left India on 21/1 in the second over with Tilak Varma replacing him in the middle.

India continues to bulldoze England in the IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I

After being asked to bat first, India lost the early wicket of Sanju Samson but haven't looked behind since then. Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma (24 off 15) batted in the middle and put together a 100-run partnership for the second wicket before Varma nicked one behind to Phil Salt for a catch.

India are on 136/2 after nine over. In the middle for the hosts are Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma. They hold an unassailable lead of 3-1 in the five-match T20I series.

