Sanju Samson shares adorable moments with wife on Onam ahead of 2025 Asia Cup [In Pictures]

India batter Sanju Samson shared a heartfelt post on social media with his wife, Charulatha Remesh, to celebrate Onam on Friday, September 5. The Kerala cricketer posted four pictures on Instagram, dressed in traditional attire.He captioned the post:“Onam wishes to all from us.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the cricketing front, the 30-year-old will next be in action at the 2025 Asia Cup, starting on September 9. Suryakumar Yadav’s side has been placed in Group A alongside hosts UAE, Oman, and Pakistan.The right-handed batter has represented India in 42 T20Is, scoring 861 runs at an average of 25.32 and a strike rate of 152.38. His tally includes two fifties and three centuries, with a career-best of 111.“Maybe bat at three” - Former India legend’s massive statement on Sanju SamsonSanju Samson has emerged as India’s go-to opener alongside Abhishek Sharma following the 2024 T20 World Cup. However, the inclusion of Test skipper Shubman Gill, who has been appointed as the vice-captain of the T20I side, has put Samson’s spot under pressure.Former India legend Sunil Gavaskar suggested that the Kerala batter should slot in at No. 3 or even drop down to No. 6 to take on the role of a finisher. Speaking on Sony Sports Network [via Hindustan Times], he said:&quot;It’s a very good headache to have for any selection committee that you have two capable batters and somebody like Sanju who can maybe even bat at three, and if needed come down at six as a finisher. Jitesh has also done well in the recently concluded IPL. But my feeling is that Samson will probably get the nod.&quot;India’s squad for the multi-nation tournament includes: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), and Harshit Rana.