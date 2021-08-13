IND vs ENG 2021: Saqib Mahmood released from England Test squad

Saqib Mahmood has been released from the Test squad, with the pacer set to return to the Oval Invincibles for their The Hundred match, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed.

Saqib Mahmood was added to the England squad for the ongoing second Test against India as injury cover for Stuart Broad. The ECB confirmed the latest developments in a statement which read:

"Saqib Mahmood has been released from the England Men's Test squad and will return to Oval Invincibles for their Hundred match against the London Spirit on Saturday."

Broad is awaiting the results of a scan after appearing to slip while undertaking a light warm-up jog during training on Tuesday#ENGvIND https://t.co/9OBGIXSXSF — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 11, 2021

Mahmood impressed during the recent limited-overs series against Pakistan, emerging as the highest wicket-taker in three ODIs with nine scalps to his name.

The pacer also has a decent first-class record, picking up 65 wickets in 22 fixtures at an average of 26.30. But he didn't get to make his Test debut on Friday, with England choosing Mark Wood as Broad's replacement.

Mahmood will now be back in action for the Oval Invincibles, for whom he has taken five wickets in as many The Hundred games.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma give India the upper hand in the 2nd Test

England v India - Second LV= Insurance Test Match: Day One

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave their side a massive advantage on the first day of the second Test. The pair added 126 runs for the opening stand before Rohit was dismissed by James Anderson for a well-made 83. Anderson soon removed Cheteshwar Pujara to give England some respite.

But KL Rahul marched on smoothly and scored his sixth Test hundred, with Indian skipper Virat Koohli scoring 42. Rahul remained unbeaten on 127 and is batting with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. India ended Day 1 of the Lord's Test at 276-3.

Anderson and Ollie Robinson were the only threatening bowlers for the hosts, with the former taking two of the three wickets to fall on the day.

With Sam Curran and Wood lacking control and discipline, England captain Joe Root might have reflected on his decision to field first on a pitch that grew increasingly flat.

