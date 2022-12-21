Saqlain Mushtaq could step down as Pakistan head coach after New Zealand series; Babar Azam's Test captaincy to end in July - Reports 

A major overhaul is in the offing for Pakistan cricket, which has begun with the departure of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja. The former batter was replaced by Najam Sethi on Wednesday, December 21, and a set of decisions surrounding the structure of the entire team are set to be made soon.

Following the defeat in the third Test against England, which sealed a humbling 3-0 whitewash on home soil for the first time for the Men in Green, head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and skipper Babar Azam left for Lahore to attend a critical meeting with PCB officials. The congregation also involved chief selector Mohammad Wasim.

In the meeting, which reportedly lasted over three hours, the details behind Pakistan's series defeat against England were briefed to the chairman.

While Raja expressed his disappointment at the selections made over the course of the series, Babar lamented the injuries to his first-choice seamers. A source close to PCB told PTI:

"A high-level meeting was held in the office of the PCB chairman Ramiz Raja at the Gaddafi Stadium in which chief selector, Mohammad Wasim also participated. Every aspect of the team, selection matters, the captaincy and Saqlain's role were discussed threadbare in the nearly three-hour-long meeting."

The source continued:

"Babar told the chairman that the injury issues with the three main fast bowlers, Shaheen (Afridi), Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah, had hit their plans hard and weakened the bowling considerably, allowing England batters to score freely,"

Babar also told the chairman that Pakistan don't have the quality to face leading Test sides like England, Australia, and New Zealand.

It is to be noted that Pakistan will host New Zealand for two Tests and three ODIs beginning on December 26.

Babar Azam likely to be replaced by Shan Masood or Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan Test captain in July

Over the course of the meeting, Saqlain Mushtaq clearly stated that he is looking to leave the role as head coach in January 2023, following the series against New Zealand. He mentioned that the board should begin the hunt for the next head coach as soon as possible.

Saqlain took over the team in September 2021 on an interim basis following Misbah-ul-Haq's resignation. He was finalized as the permanent head coach in February 2022.

As far as Babar Azam's Test captaincy is concerned, the board feels that he is better off handling only the white-ball sides. A change could be made in July 2023, in time for the third cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). The source added:

"A lot of discussion has been held on Babar's future as Test captain and it was decided to maintain the status quo for now. But what is decided is that, in July, Babar will be changed as Test captain."

Babar recently became the first Pakistan captain to lose four home Tests in a year. He also received the unwanted record of becoming the first Pakistan captain to lose four home Test matches in a row.

