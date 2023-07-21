"Sara attitude nikal diya" - Fans erupt as India 'A' beat Bangladesh 'A' by 51 runs in ACC Emerging Cup semi-final

India 'A' continued their dominant run in the ongoing ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. They secured an emphatic 51-run victory over Bangladesh 'A' in the second semi-final of the tournament at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, July 21.

Bangladesh 'A' won the toss and chose to field first in the knockout fixture. The Indian side failed to register an impressive total upfront, getting bundled out for just 211 runs. Skipper Yash Dhull delivered a clutch knock, scoring 66 off 85 balls.

India 'A' came up with a sensational bowling performance, folding Bangladesh 'A' for 160 to advance to the final. It is worth mentioning that the game seemed to be slipping out of India's hands as the opposition were cruising at 70/0 at one stage. However, the young Indian side bounced back by picking wickets at regular intervals.

Following the side's comprehensive win, several fans took to social media to laud their effort. Certain fans also trolled Bangladesh 'A' for losing the game despite an impressive start to the run chase.

Nishant Sandhu emerged as the pick of the India 'A' bowlers, finishing with a spectacular five-wicket haul. Manav Suthar also chipped in by scalping three scalps.

Notably, Bangaldesh 'A' fielded an experienced side with several players having international experience, including the likes of Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, and Mohammad Naim. However, they failed to upstage an India 'A' side, consisting of youngsters with no international appearances to their name.

India 'A' and Pakistan 'A' to lock horns in ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 final

India 'A' winning the second semi-final has set up a blockbuster final date against Pakistan 'A', who trumped Sri Lanka 'A' in the first semi-final.

The summit clash is scheduled to be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, July 23. Yash Dhull and Co. are unbeaten in the tournament, while the Men in Green suffered a solitary loss to India 'A' in the group stage.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar picked up five wickets in the contest as India 'A' bowled out Pakistan 'A' for 205. They chased down the total comfortably with eight wickets to spare, thanks to opener Sai Sudharsan's unbeaten 104-run knock.