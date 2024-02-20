"Sarfaraz is a good example for budding cricketers" - Sourav Ganguly

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has praised Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal's exploits in the recently concluded third Test against England in Rajkot. The pair played a huge hand in Team India recording their biggest-ever Test victory in terms of runs (434) to claim a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

While Jaiswal scored his second double-hundred of the series to stretch India's lead, Sarfaraz made the most of his long-awaited debut by slamming twin fifties to make an early statement.

Sarfaraz had to wait for a considerable time before he got his chance with the national team. The right-handed batter had piled runs on the domestic circuit consistently but was always on the sidelines due to India's packed middle order.

However, with injuries and unavailability issues plaguing the Men in Blue at the minute, several domestic prospects were called up all at once.

"Jaiswal is not only a good player, he’s capable of playing all in formats of the game. Sarfaraz has started well. He now has to score in foreign countries. Sarfaraz is a good example for budding cricketers, who must keep in mind that if they score consistently, they will get their chances," Ganguly said in an interaction with Mid Day.

Team India were arguably stretched to the limit when Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew from the Test after the end of Day 2. The off-spinner left for Chennai after his mother fell ill, but returned on Day 4 to help India wrap up the proceedings.

"India are so confident that they allowed R Ashwin to go back home in the middle of a Test. India look much more motivated in this series.," Ganguly added.

England's approach has been the talk of the series so far along expected lines, but their initial series lead has now turned into a deficit heading into the last two Tests.

The pundits in England have lambasted the manner with which Ben Stokes and company have failed to adapt, but a change in approach is unlikely at this stage.

"Bazball is good, but it’s difficult for England to be successful in Indian conditions. I will be surprised if India lose the series. Please remember that India are playing without Virat [Kohli], KL [Rahul]. It’s a young team with many new faces, and yet, England are struggling," Ganguly explained.

England remain the last team to have recorded a Test series win in India when the Sir Alastair Cook-led side won 2-1 in the 2012 tour. Ben Stokes needs a remarkable turnaround to claim wins in Ranchi and Dharamshala and etch history.

"Rohit Sharma is the right choice as India captain for the T20 World Cup" - Sourav Ganguly

BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently confirmed that Rohit Sharma will lead Team India at the 2024 T20 World Cup, ending a lot of speculation. There was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the situation as Rohit has only played a handful of T20I matches since the previous edition of the World Cup in 2022.

In his absence, it has been Hardik Pandya who has led the side and overseen the progression of several youngsters in the new-look young team that is expected to end the Men in Blue's ICC silverware drought later this year.

"Rohit Sharma is the right choice as India captain for the T20 World Cup. The way he led the Indian team and won 10 matches in the 50-over World Cup is still fresh in our memory. So, Rohit was the best choice," Ganguly concluded.

Team India have been drawn alongside Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and co-hosts USA in Group A of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

