Sarfaraz Khan shares endearing Instagram story with Rohit Sharma after Test debut

Team India batter Sarfaraz Khan, who made his international debut in the Test against England in Rajkot, has shared a heartwarming Instagram story featuring captain Rohit Sharma. In the social media post, the debutant is seen sharing a warm hug with Rohit.

With KL Rahul failing to recover from his injury in time, 26-year-old Sarfaraz was handed his much-awaited Test debut in Rajkot. The Mumbai batter lived up to all the hype, smashing 62 off 66 in India’s first innings, with the aid of nine fours and a six. He was looking good for a lot more when he was dismissed in unfortunate fashion, run out following a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja.

In a recent post on his Instagram story, the debutant shared an endearing picture with Rohit Sharma. He uploaded the image with two heart emojis and the Indian flag symbol.

A screen grab of Sarfaraz Khan's Instagram story.

Earlier, in an interview with Sportsyaari, he had described the Indian captain as his favorite player.

“Rohit Sharma is my favourite player - he has got very good pull shots, even in my dressing room, everyone talks about the 3 double hundreds of Rohit,” the middle-order batter had commented.

Sarfaraz had added 77 for the fifth wicket with Jadeja in India’s first innings in Rajkot before he was run out. Rohit was extremely angry over the dismissal and was seen throwing his cap in disgust.

Sarfaraz made an emotional Test debut in front of family

Ahead of the Rajkot Test, Sarfaraz was handed his debut cap by the legendary Anil Kumble. It was an emotional moment for the cricketer as his father and wife were present at the stadium when he received his India cap.

Both Sarfaraz’s father and his wife were in tears as the cricketer tried to soak in the big moment of his career.

Speaking to the media after the end of the opening day’s play, the debutant shared his emotions and said:

“Bahut accha laga (it was amazing), my father was here when I received the cap. It was my dream to play for India in front of him. My father wasn’t coming to ground initially. But some people requested him and he came to witness this special moment. I feel some burden is off my shoulders now that I haven’t let my father’s efforts go waste.”

The right-handed batter is looking good for a big score in the second innings in Rajkot as well. He was batting on 22 off 23 balls as India went to lunch on Day 4 at 314/4, with a huge lead of 440 runs.

