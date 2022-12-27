"Sarfaraz proved his selection right" - Chief Selector Shahid Afridi hails former and current Pakistan captains for strong performance

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi was delighted to see former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and current skipper Babar Azam score runs aplenty against New Zealand in Karachi.

The hosts were in a spot of bother at 110/4, but Sarfaraz joined Babar at the crease and the duo added 196 runs for the fifth wicket. This partnership played a massive role in the team getting to a formidable total of 438.

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when Mohammad Rizwan was dropped from the XI in favor of Sarfaraz Ahmed. However, the latter proved his worth with a splendid 86-run knock.

Shahid Afridi, who is Pakistan's current interim Chairman of Selectors, was ecstatic to see Sarfaraz repay the faith shown in him. Afridi also hailed Babar Azam for his fantastic 161. Here's what he tweeted:

"Pleased with Pakistan's performance today, great comeback after the early loss of wickets. Special praise for Babar for another outstanding innings. Sarfaraz proved his selection right, excellent performance for him under pressure."

New Zealand fighting back after strong first innings from Pakistan

The hosts lost both Sarfaraz Ahmed and Babar Azam early on Day 2 and it looked like the Kiwis would wrap up the lower order quickly.

However, all-rounder Agha Salman showed great resistance with the tail and brought up his maiden Test hundred. Salman eventually perished for 103, but not before he had pushed his team's total close to 450.

New Zealand openers Tom Latham (38 batting) and Devon Conway (54 batting) have started their first innings strongly. At the time of writing, they have added an unbeaten 96-run stand and will be keen to end Day 2 without losing a single wicket.

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza.

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel.

