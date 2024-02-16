"Sat in the showers for 15 minutes" - Alyssa Healy on her mindset after getting out for 99 in one-off Test vs South Africa

Australian women's team captain Alyssa Healy revealed being extremely distraught after getting out on 99 on Day 1 of the one-off Test against South Africa at the Western Australian Cricket Association in Perth. The keeper-batter disclosed spending 15 minutes in the shower after her dismissal.

The dismissal occurred in the second-last over of Day 1 as she produced a thick edge against bowler Delmi Tucker while trying to drive to long-on, giving a simple catch. The right-hander played magnificently until that stage, facing 124 balls with 16 fours, but became the fifth women's cricketer to fall for 99 runs in a Test inning.

Speaking to Fox Cricket ahead of Day 2, Healy joked that she and her husband Mitchell Starc share the same feat in Test cricket.

"I sat in the showers for 15 minutes after getting out. I don't really play for personal milestones but we don't play Test cricket that much. So it stings a little bit. Mitch said, 'If there's one thing in our cricket careers I can relate to, it's getting out for 99'. What a unique sport we play. And what a unique relationship we have that we can have these weird moments. But at least we can share that one for the rest of our lives," Alyssa Healy said.

Starc had fallen for the same score in Test cricket in 2013 against India in Mohali, dismissed by Ishant Sharma after being caught behind by MS Dhoni.

Alyssa Healy and Annabel Sutherland headline Australia's dominance against South Africa

Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney started to put Australia in front. (Credits: Getty)

Australia, meanwhile, are placed extremely well in the ongoing Test, having gained an early advantage by bowling the tourists out for 76. Although the home side crashed to 12-3 at one stage, the partnership of 155 between Healy and Beth Mooney put their side firmly in front.

Australia ended Day 1 with a sizeable lead of 175. Ashleigh Gardner fell for 65 on Day 2 after a stand of 144 with Annabel Sutherland, who has passed 200. With the lead also over 400, the hosts should fancy themselves winning comfortably.

