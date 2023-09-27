Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the India vs Australia 3rd ODI?

With the stars returning to the squad for the last ODI, Team India will look to assert more dominance against Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday. The Men in Blue have already wrapped up the three-match series after winning the first two games.

The hosts have almost ticked all the boxes heading into their last game before the ICC ODI World Cup. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back, India will eye their first-ever ODI series whitewash against Australia on the road to the showpiece event.

Australia, on the other hand, have had a contrasting form so far, losing their last five games. They lost three consecutive games against South Africa to concede the series, before going down in the first two games against India.

The five-time world champions will look to bounce back and regain some momentum heading into the global event.

While both teams look to set the tone before the World Cup, the weather remains in the spotlight after rain halted the last game a couple of times.

Much to the delight of fans, there is very little chance of precipitation in Rajkot on Wednesday. There is a chance of passing weather, which in all likelihood, won't disrupt the game. According to Accuweather, there is a six percent chance of rain during the game.

The conditions will be hot and humid, with the temperature expected to hover between 28 and 34 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be higher than the original temperature due to excess humidity.

"I think preparation-wise, we have achieved quite a bit" - Indian captain Rohit Sharma

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma believes they have challenged themselves in the Asia Cup 2023 and the Australia series to prepare for the ODI World Cup.

"You play all these games and you try to improve whatever you lack. So we have done the same in the last two tournaments," Rohit said on the eve of the third ODI. "These two matches that we played with Australia and also in the Asia Cup, we challenged our team by putting ourselves in difficult situations, played in difficult conditions."

"So I think preparation-wise, we have achieved quite a bit," he added. "Tomorrow's game obviously allows us to again test ourselves in certain areas of the game, whether we can keep up with the consistency that we have, that we have shown in these last two games.

"There is a bigger goal, bigger picture in mind at this point in time. So focusing on that will be very crucial for us and not worry about whether we whitewash," Rohit concluded.

Can India inflict a whitewash against Australia on Wednesday? Let us know in the comment section.