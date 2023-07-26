"Saving his best for Zimbabwe" - Fans troll Babar Azam for getting out to Prabath Jayasuriya 6 times in 7 innings

Babar Azam once again failed to get the better of Prabath Jayasuriya, perishing to the left-arm spinner on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The Pakistan captain mustered 39 runs off 75 deliveries during his stay at the crease. Just when it looked like Babar would convert the start into a big knock, he was adjudged LBW in the 47th over.

Jayasuriya enjoys a tremendous record against the star batter, having dismissed him six times in seven Test innings. Following the dismissal, several fans took to social media, trolling Babar Azam for once again getting out to the Sri Lankan spinner.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

MG @ManeeshGiri_ @cricketpakcompk Prabath owns this stat padder who's become top 5 only by playing on insufferable roads at home. Most overrated batsman in cricket history. 🤡🤡🤡

Faizan Khan @Faizan40458913 @cricketpakcompk No pindi pitch no Party

Soumya2003 @Soumya20031 @mufaddal_vohra Par woh toh goat hai 🤣🤣🤣🤣

VISION @Tiviiterr @mufaddal_vohra What will he do against Jaddu 🤣

Gollgappaaa @gollgappaaa @mufaddal_vohra Babar is making full use of those Gray Nicholls pads.

Babar has scored 172 runs against Prabhat Jayasuriya in Test cricket at an average of 28.66. However, his repeated failure against the bowler has become a major cause for concern for the Pakistani team.

Babar Azam failed to impress with the bat in the Test series opener as well

While Pakistan claimed a crucial four-wicket win over hosts Sri Lanka in the opening Test of the two-match series, Babar Azam failed to get going with the bat in the encounter.

The 28-year-old finished with scores of 13 and 24 and was dismissed by Prabath Jayasuriya in both innings. Pakistan were able to take a commanding position in the game, thanks to Saud Shakeel's unbeaten double century in the first innings.

It is worth mentioning that Babar showed spectacular form in red-ball cricket last year. With 1184 runs to his name from 17 innings, he was the leading run-getter in the format in 2022.

He currently occupies the fifth spot in the ICC Rankings for Test batters. The prolific run-scorer will be eager to get some big scores under his belt to help his team succeed in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC 2023-25) cycle.