"Saw him first at his election rally" - Mohammad Kaif meets Bollywood legend during ISPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif recently met legendary Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. Their interaction took place on the sidelines of the ongoing Indian Street Premier League (ISPL 2025).

Bachchan is the co-owner of Majhi Mumbai in the tennis ball T10 tournament. Kaif shared a post on his official Instagram account on Saturday, February 8, expressing his delight over meeting the veteran actor.

Kaif mentioned that the two spoke about their hometown, Prayagraj. The cricketer-turned-commentator also recalled seeing Bachchan during an election rally near his home.

He captioned the post:

"Bachchan saab se mulakaat aur Allahabad / Prayagraj ka jikr na ho. (A meeting with Bachchan sir without the mention of Allahabad / Prayagraj is not possible.) Saw him first at his election rally sitting on my father’s shoulders near my home. Graceful, modest and full of love. Lot to learn from you sir ji."

It is worth mentioning that Bachchan is an ardent cricket fan and is often seen cheering for Team India from the stands at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He was in attendance for the fifth and final T20I of the series between India and England in Mumbai.

"It’s heartening to see the growing recognition of tennis-ball cricket" - Mohammad Kaif on ISPL

Mohammad Kaif is one of the commentators for the ISPL 2025. Speaking about the league, he stated that the tournament has given a great platform and financial support to India's tennis-ball cricketers.

The 44-year-old also pointed out that several big names of Indian cricket like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag played a lot of tennis-ball cricket while growing up. Mohammad Kaif was quoted as saying by Zee News:

"Tennis-ball cricket is in our genes. You take Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, and even Sachin Tendulkar – all played tennis-ball cricket growing up. Sachin Tendulkar once practiced with a wet tennis ball before matches. It’s heartening to see the growing recognition of tennis-ball cricket, and leagues like ISPL providing players with the exposure and financial support they deserve."

The second season of ISPL 2025 kicked off on January 26. The T10 competition will culminate on February 15. All the matches will take place at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane.

