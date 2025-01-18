"Saw the writing on the pitch square": Former Australian seamer's massive statement on R Ashwin's retirement during BGT 2024-25

Former Australian cricketer Geoff Lawson has come up with an interesting take on Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series last month. Lawson opined that the pitches hardly assisting spin meant Ashwin knew he wouldn't be able to make much of an impact.

The 38-year-old's only Test in the series was the pink-ball fixture in Adelaide where he picked up one wicket. With the veteran cricketer dropped for the following Test at the Gabba, he retired after the game, shocking the cricket fraternity.

Writing in his column for The Sydney Morning Herald, Lawson poined out that the series between India and Australia was not a "classic" and reasoned:

"Cricket purists acknowledged the unique tension created by low-scoring yet close contests, but would not consider this series a “classic”. There was hardly an over of spin to be twirled at the SCG. Ravi Ashwin saw the writing on the pitch square and retired. The genius of Ravindra Jadeja was neutered. Nathan Lyon added just the single wicket to his 538, and that was on day one."

Ashwin retired as the most prolific off-spinner for India in Test cricket, finishing with 537 scalps in 106 matches. His tally of wickets is second only to Anil Kumble, who has 619 under his belt.

Geoff Lawson underlines Nathan Lyon's importance in Australia's bowling unit

In the same article, Geoff Lawson went on to point out the durability of Australia's bowling unit and Nathan Lyon's consistent display of skills to complement the pacers. The 67-year-old believes the off-spinner deserves more credit than he gets, writing:

"The current Australian team has fielded one of the least-changed attacks of all time: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood, Lyon and, when there is an injury, a bloke called Boland steps. Lyon’s remarkable 134 Tests is a result of his enduring physical fitness and considerable skill bowling an orthodox finger spinner; just vanilla-flavoured offies with swoop, dip and revs, and a tactical brain that few are willing to give him sufficient credit for."

The Baggy Greens regained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in 10 years with a 3-1 series victory.

