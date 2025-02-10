“Scared and trembling during the game” - Former captain’s massive statement on Pakistan after 78-run loss vs NZ in 2025 tri-series

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has slammed the side, especially the bowlers, for their meek surrender against New Zealand in the opening game of the tri-series in Lahore on February 8. The series, also involving South Africa, will be the final one for the three teams before the all-important Champions Trophy 2025, starting February 19.

Coming to the tri-series opener, the Kiwis won the toss and elected to bat first. After a sedate start that saw New Zealand reach 207/5 in 40 overs, Glenn Phillips exploded in the final 10. The swashbuckling batter smashed an unbeaten 106 off 74 deliveries to propel New Zealand to a massive 330/6 in 50 overs.

The hosts were bundled out for 252, losing the contest by 78 runs.

Talking about the Pakistan bowlers after the game on his YouTube channel 'Ramiz Speaks,' the 62-year-old said [as quoted by NDTV]:

"Can this Pakistan team take 10 wickets on such batting tracks in the Champions Trophy? Pakistan's bowling attack cannot bowl at one spot with variation. The team looked frozen in time, scared and trembling during the game. Our bowlers couldn't even bowl the slower ball properly."

Pakistan was hard done by ace pacer Haris Rauf suffering an injury midway through his spell. The speedster boasted excellent figures of 1/23 in 6.2 overs before walking off the field with a muscle strain.

"Felt like New Zealand was the home team" - Ramiz Raja after loss to NZ in 2025 tri-series

In the same video, Ramiz Raja condemned Pakistan's overall performance by highlighting how New Zealand mastered the conditions in Lahore better than the hosts. Pakistan's batting wasn't much better as the side threw away a solid start of 103/1 in the 19th over to be bowled out for 252 in 47.5 overs.

"It felt like New Zealand was the home team. Players looked fitter. They adjusted well to the conditions, and their role was clearly defined. They did everything right," Ramiz said.

South Africa and New Zealand will play the second game of the tri-series in Lahore today (February 10) before the final league-stage outing between South Africa and Pakistan in Karachi on February 12.

The grand finale will be played at the same venue (Karachi) on Friday, February 14.

