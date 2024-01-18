"Scoreboard might need a rest to catch up with his wickets" - Twitter reacts to Hazlewood's stellar spell in 1st AUS vs WI Test 

Australia pace bowler Josh Hazlewood's fine performance in the first Test against the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval extended into the second innings as well. After finishing with four wickets in the first innings, the right-arm bowler has been responsible for the first four wickets to fall in the second innings as well.

Hazlewood took the new ball alongside Mitchell Starc in the second innings after the Men in Yellow amassed a 95-run lead with the bat. The pacer struck gold with the very first delivery of his spell by dismissing Tagenarine Chanderpaul for a golden duck.

He proceeded to claim the prized scalp of opposition skipper, Kraigg Brathwaite, courtesy of a sharp catch by Travis Head at short leg. Hazlewood's carnage continued as he dismissed Alick Athanaze and Kavem Hodge to record exemplary figures of 5-4-2-4.

Hazlewood is still running in hard in the dying stages of his first spell, and could potentially bag a five-wicket haul before his first break itself. The pacer also had a solid home series against Pakistan, where he picked up 11 wickets in three Tests, including a four-wicket haul in the final innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

He recently bagged his 250th Test wicket after dismissing Alick Athanaze in the first innings at the Adelaide Oval.

The social media world lavished praise on Hazlewood's consistent exploits. Here are some of the reactions to his incredible performance so far:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

West Indies struggling to hold on after Hazlewood's probing spell with the new ball

The visitors are currently hanging on to survive the remainder of Day 2 after Hazlewood wreaked havoc in the final session with the new ball. West Indies, who struggled with the bat in the first innings as well, are currently placed at 54-5 after Cameron Green struck off his second delivery after being introduced into the attack.

The pair of Justin Greaves and Joshua da Silva currently share the crease while skipper Pat Cummins is also midway through his spell after Hazlewood and Starc's efforts with the new ball.

West Indies are still trailing by 40 runs, and need a huge partnership between the last recognized batting pair in a bid to take the contest well into the third day.

Will West Indies avoid an innings defeat in Adelaide? Let us know what you think.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App