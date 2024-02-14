"Scoring runs in Ranji Trophy is not a piece of cake" - Cheteshwar Pujara firmly believes there is plenty of cricket left in him

Out-of-favor Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes there is plenty of cricket still left in him by reinstating the hardships of scoring runs even in the Ranji Trophy.

The 36-year-old has been out of the Indian Test squad since last year's World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. However, Pujara has been unperturbed and churned out the runs for Saurashtra in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

When asked about his belief in playing for much longer in a recent interview, Pujara said as quoted by Hindustan Times:

"Definitely. The way I have been batting and keeping up with my fitness, I am very confident. Scoring runs in Ranji Trophy is not a piece of cake, even though people may want to say it. There is no DRS and decisions don’t always go your way. To keep scoring one has to work hard and be at the top of the game. I hope I will be able to continue to contribute at whichever level I get an opportunity."

The veteran batter also felt age was only a number and pointed to examples of other greats.

"I genuinely feel that age is just a number. You have the example of James Anderson who is bowling fast at 41 and is still England’s best bowler. Novak Djokovic recently said that 35 is the new 25," added Pujara.

Pujara has scored 673 runs in six outings thus far in the Ranji season at an incredible average of 74.77 with the aid of two centuries, including a highest score of 243* against Jharkhand.

His heroics have led to Saurashtra being alive for a place in the knockouts at third place in Group A with 22 points in six games.

"I don’t think age is any longer a barrier" - Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara further stated that age has no relevance when it comes to a player's fitness, especially for those playing only a lone format like him.

In an illustrious career spanning over 13 years, the 36-year-old has scored over 7,000 runs, including 19 centuries, in 103 Tests at an average of 43.60.

"Dynamics of the game are changing and players are getting fitter. I don’t think age is any longer a barrier. Particularly for players who play only one format, which I think has helped me immensely. If I am playing only Tests, I can maintain my body better. You just have to keep working on fitness. That holds true even if you are a 25-year-old," said Pujara.

"For a cricketer, new peaks keep coming. It’s about working on your game, refining it. For the last one-and-half years, I have been working on my sweep shots, my reverse sweep as well as lofted shots," he added.

Despite several injuries in the Indian Test batting lineup, Pujara has not been considered for selection during the ongoing England series, with the think tank going for younger players.

The champion batter will be in action next during Saurashtra's final group-stage game against Manipur, starting on Friday, February 16.

