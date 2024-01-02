"Scoring runs in the sub-continent alone doesn't help" - Kris Srikkanth criticizes Shubman Gill ahead of 2nd IND vs SA Test

Former Indian batter Kris Srikkanth feels Shubman Gill needs to score runs consistently in overseas conditions. The comments came ahead of the second and final Test against South Africa, which will get underway on Wednesday in Cape Town.

Gill endured a torrid time in the first Test against South Africa in Centurion, managing scores of 2 and 26. The right-handed batter has managed to amass only 83 runs in five innings since opting to bat at No. 3 on the tour of the West Indies in July last year.

Srikkanth feels scoring runs in the subcontinent alone will not help Gill match Virat Kohli's stature.

"Shubman Gill has to perform well across the world," the former cricketer said in a YouTube video. "Scoring runs in the sub-continent alone doesn't help. He has to score runs overseas.

"Why are we calling Virat Kohli the King? Look at his record, even in the last year, be it Test matches, ODI or T20Is. Just look at his records. I have nothing more to say. Yes, I accept you can't produce a Virat Kohli every time. Everybody can't producing Virat Kohli (Kohli-like numbers). But you have to try and get to at least a bit of that stature," he added.

Despite his sharp criticism, Srikkanth refrained from calling Gill 'overrated'.

"I think the hype around Shubman Gill, quite a few are saying 'he is the next this, next that'. I think we will have to wait and see. I wouldn't overrate him, I wouldn't want to underestimate him," he continued.

Gill averages a mere 31.06 in 19 Tests since making his debut in 2020 against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

"He can become at least 60 to 70 percent of what Virat Kohli has become" - Kris Srikkanth on KL Rahul

Speaking in the same video, Kris Srikkanth mentioned that KL Rahul has the potential to achieve 60-70 percent of what Virat Kohli has in his career so far.

"KL Rahul is someone who has been underperforming," Srikkanth stated. "With the class that he has, he can become at least 60 to 70 percent of what Virat Kohli has become. That's my rating. Rishabh Pant is another clas player. He is on another level. Unfortunately, we don't have him for selection now."

Rahul scored a fantastic hundred in the first innings of the Centurion Test against South Africa to pull India out of muddy waters. However, his knock went in vain as the Men in Blue failed to put up a collective batting effort, losing the match by an innings and 32 runs.

