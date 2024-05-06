Scotland announce 15-member squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Scotland announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday, May 6. The big-ticket tournament will be played in the West Indies and the USA, starting June 1.

Richie Berrington will lead the side that also sees the addition of Durham's Michael Jones and Hampshire's Brad Wheal. The rest 13 members of the squad remain the same as the squad picked to play the tri-series involving Ireland and the Netherlands.

Scotland will leave for the Caribbean on May 26. Their first stop will be in Trinidad and Tobago, where they will play two warm-up games against Afghanistan and Uganda. They will then shift to Barbados for their tournament opener against England on June 4.

Scotland have been clubbed alongside England, Namibia, Oman, and Australia in Group B.

Scotland squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, and Brad Wheal.

"We are really excited with the 15 we’ve chosen" - Scotland's head coach Doug Watson

Scotland head coach Doug Watson sounded satisfied with the squad they have picked for the mega event in the West Indies and the USA. He was also happy to have Michael Jones and Brad Wheal in the squad and said that their experience will come in handy.

“It was a really difficult selection meeting, and it’s never easy getting it down to a squad of fifteen," Watson said in a statement issued by Cricket Scotland. "I think it was ultimately about getting the balance of the squad just right and we feel we’ve done that here. It’s good that we’ve got some of our county players available, and we are really excited with the fifteen we’ve chosen, so now we can look forward to what lies ahead.

“To have Michael Jones and Brad Wheal available, their experience from previous T20 World Cups is crucial for the group. I’m looking forward to meeting them both, getting to know them and seeing their skills up close," he added.

Scotland had an inspiring run in the last edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Although they crashed out of the group stage, they left a strong impression, beating the West Indies by 42 runs.

