Scotland schedule 2024 T20 World Cup: Complete Scotland match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

Scotland will be making their sixth appearance in a T20 World Cup at the 2024 edition of the showpiece event, which will be held in the West Indies and the USA. After qualifying for the 2021 and 2022 editions, the Scots will be thrilled to make it a hat-trick of appearances in what will be a massive 20-team tournament.

This time, they're placed in Group B alongside big guns like England and Australia and familiar foes in Oman and Namibia. Scotland had beaten England in an ODI game in Edinburgh and they will certainly draw inspiration from that win to give their neighbours a tough fight.

Scotland had beaten Oman when the two teams met the last time in the T20 World Cup back in 2021 during the group stage. In the same edition, they also met Namibia in the Super 12 stage, losing in a close game.

Here's what skipper Richie Berrington told Cricket Scotland on their draw:

“It’s a great draw for us to play, in England and Australia, two of the best teams in the world, so as a squad we are really excited about that. It’s a great opportunity for us, especially at a World Cup as well. Namibia and Oman are two excellent sides as well, which we’ve had great battles with over the years, so I’m sure it will be a really exciting group."

While the Scots won't necessarily be expected to make it to the Super Eight stage of the competition, the shortest format has sprung up many surprises. Scotland will believe that if they can knock one of the big boys down, they could suddenly open up a new possibility for themselves to progress further.

Scotland schedule for 2024 T20 World Cup

Below is Scotland’s schedule for the ICC 2024 T20 World Cup Group B:

Match 6: June 4 - England vs Scotland, Barbados

Match 12: June 6 - Namibia vs Scotland, Barbados

Match 20: June 9 - Oman vs Scotland, Antigua & Barbuda

Match 35: June 15 - Australia vs Scotland, St. Lucia

Timings for Scotland's group games are yet to be released. They will be updated in due course.

