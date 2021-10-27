Scotland vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing 11s, today's match umpires list and pitch report

Having been handed a stern reality check by Afghanistan, Scotland will face Namibia in Match 21 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After winning all their three matches in Round 1, Scotland were crushed by Afghanistan by 130 runs in their first Super 12 clash. The Afghan batters hammered Scotland’s bowlers for 190 runs.

The Scots then found Mujeeb Ur Rahman (5/20) and Rashid Khan (4/9) too hot to handle. Scotland’s confidence would have taken a severe beating following the bashing at the hands of Afghanistan. They will need to pick themselves up quickly.

For Namibia, it will be a massive occasion as they will be playing their first match in the Super 12 round. They would thus be hoping for the senior players to put their hands up. David Wiese has been the X-factor for Namibia, contributing with both bat and ball. Gerhard Erasmus’s fifty played a big role in Namibia’s win over Ireland, which confirmed the team’s spot in the Super 12.

SCO vs NAM - Today’s match playing 11s

SCO Playing 11: George Munsey, Matthew Cross (w), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington (c), Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

NAM Playing 11: Craig Williams, Zane Green (w), Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, Michael van Lingen, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

SCO vs NAM - Today's match opening batters list

Munsey will open the innings for Scotland. He scored 25 in the loss against Afghanistan. He will have a new opening partner, with Coetzer missing out.

Craig Williams and Zane Green will open for Namibia. They made 15 and 24 against Ireland in Namibia’s last Round 1 match.

SCO vs NAM - Today's match pitch report

The first match in Abu Dhabi between England and Bangladesh was a low-scoring encounter. Spinners are likely to make an impact. Dew is expected in the second innings of the game.

SCO vs NAM - Today’s T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Rod Tucker

Third Umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

SCO vs NAM T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

Namibia have won the toss and have opted to field first. They have made no changes to the team that defeated Ireland in their last Round 1 game to make the Super 12.

Speaking after winning the toss, Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus said:

“We're having a bowl. The dew plays a big role and we have a strong bowling attack, so we hope we can perform. It was an emotional group stage, and we have to regroup after that. (David) Wiese is a great performer, but 10 other guys are raring to go today.”

Scotland have been dealt with a big blow as Kyle Coetzer is unavailable due to a finger injury. Richie Berrington is leading the side in his absence, while Craig Wallace comes in as a replacement for Coetzer.

Edited by Sai Krishna