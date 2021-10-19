Scotland vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing 11, today's match umpires list and pitch report

Scotland will take on Papua New Guinea in match number five of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1). The match will be played as part of the Group B clashes in Round 1 of the tournament.

Scotland had a brilliant start to their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. They caught a lethargic Bangladesh off guard and stunned them by six runs. Batting first, Scotland collapsed to 53 for 6 before Chris Greaves’ 45 off 28 lifted them to a competitive 140 for 9. Greaves then starred with the ball as well, dismissing Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim. Bradley Wheal also excelled with figures of 3 for 24.

Papua New Guinea had a forgettable T20 World Cup debut as they succumbed to a 10-wicket defeat against Oman. PNG skipper Assad Vala (56) and Charles Amini (37) batted well in the match no one else could stand up to the task.

SCO vs PNG - Today’s Match Playing 11s

SCO playing 11: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Bradley Wheal, Alasdair Evans

PNG playing 11: Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga (w), Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana

SCO vs PNG - Today's match opening batters list

George Munsey and Kyle Coetzer are the openers for Scotland. Munsey made a hard-fought 29 against Bangladesh while skipper Coetzer was cleaned up for a duck.

For PNG, Tony Ura and Lega Siaka were both dismissed without scoring against Oman. They will be keen to make amends.

SCO vs PNG - Today's match pitch report

According to Athar Ali Khan and Danny Morrison, the conditions are hot and humid in the middle while the outfield is lush green. The surface looks very good for batting.

SCO vs PNG - Today’s T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Richard Kettleborough

Third Umpire: Ahsan Raza

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

SCO vs PNG T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

Scotland have won the toss and have opted to bat. Speaking after winning the toss, Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer said:

"We just feel the value of getting a good score on the board is very important on this pitch."

PNG captain Assad Vala stated that the team has spoken about what went wrong against Oman and will look to improve on their execution.

