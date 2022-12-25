Scott Boland retained as Australia name playing XI for Boxing Day Test against South Africa

Australia have unveiled their playing eleven for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The hosts have made the massive call of retaining Scott Boland as Josh Hazlewood hasn't quite returned to full fitness.

Hazlewood, who has over 200 Test wickets to his name, has missed Australia's last two Tests due to a side strain. The right-arm seamer hinted at returning to full fitness during the first Test against South Africa in Brisbane.

However, skipper Pat Cummins has revealed otherwise and opted to keep Boland in his XI.

Speaking ahead of the second Test on Monday, Pat Cummins conceded that Josh Hazlewood pulled himself out of contention after not quite feeling right. He feels Hazlewood's decision was the hallmark of being a team man.

As quoted by cricket.com.au, Cummins said:

"We gave Joshy every chance, but it just got to a stage where he more than anyone else felt like he was a little bit underdone. It's a mark of the man really, he himself said 'Don't feel quite right,' so he kind of pulled himself out of selection.

"We talk a lot about how as a team we need a squad mentality and I think it's another great example."

He continued:

"We didn't really get to the decision point, we gave it enough time and it played out. There would have been a part of everyone that would've felt a little bit aggrieved if Scott missed out."

Scott Boland has been nothing short of impressive since his debut for Australia, picking up 25 wickets in five Tests at a stunning average of 10.36. The Victorian was outstanding on the 'Green Mamba' in Brisbane last week, taking four wickets to fashion Australia's hard-fought six-wicket victory against South Africa.

Proteas captain Dean Elgar, meanwhile, indicated that Theunis de Bruyn could return to the XI following their capitulation at the Gabba in both innings:

"That was the chat prior to the first Test, playing the extra batter. But the little bit I can give away is our bowlers retain their spots. If there is to be a change it will be amongst the batters. There's probably a change amongst the batters."

While South Africa's pacers turned up with the ball at Brisbane, they managed only 152 and 99 in two innings with the bat. Elgar, their most experienced batter, perished for two single-figure scores.

Australia's playing XI for second Test against South Africa

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

