Scott Boland returns to Melbourne Stars, signs 3-year deal

Australian seamer Scott Boland has inked a three-year deal with Melbourne Stars for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League. The 34-year-old will be back with the Stars after spending three years with the Hobart Hurricanes.

The right-arm seamer was part of the Melbourne-based franchise from 2013-2019. In 57 games, the right-arm seamer bagged 70 scalps at 25.11. Nevertheless, the Victorian has been modest for the Hurricanes, picking up five scalps in four games at 23.80.

Melbourne Stars @StarsBBL The Australian Star is now a Melbourne Star again 🤝



See you at the G, Scotty. The Australian Star is now a Melbourne Star again 🤝See you at the G, Scotty.

However, the veteran cricketer has become a key part of Australia's Test bowling unit, establishing himself with a six-wicket haul on debut.

He also played an integral role in the World Test Championship final win over India, taking six wickets. In nine Tests, he has 35 scalps at 17.94 with a solitary fifer.

"The Stars have the best fans in the league" - Scott Boland

Scott Boland (Image Credits: Getty)

Boland remarked that he can't wait to join the franchise and hopes to propel the franchise to its first BBL title. As quoted by cricket.com.au, he said:

"I can't wait to be a part of the Big Bash again, and it's great to be back at home with the Melbourne Stars in front of family and friends at the MCG. The Stars have the best fans in the league, and, hopefully, I can be a part of some success and that elusive first BBL title."

7Cricket @7Cricket



SCOTT BOLAND HAS SIX WICKETS IN 21 BALLS.



#Ashes WHAT ON EARTH IS HAPPENING.SCOTT BOLAND HAS SIX WICKETS IN 21 BALLS. WHAT ON EARTH IS HAPPENING.SCOTT BOLAND HAS SIX WICKETS IN 21 BALLS.#Ashes https://t.co/gpNybum7x4

The Stars finished the bottom of the table in the 2022-23 edition of the BBL, winning only three of their 14 games.

Their regular captain Glenn Maxwell missed the entire season with a broken leg. While the Stars have batting depth with Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright and Beau Webster, pace-bowling options have been an issue.

The franchise had tried to capture Matt Short from the Adelaide Strikers and left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann from the Brisbane Heat.

Poll : 0 votes